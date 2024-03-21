https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/saudi-arabia-to-allocate-40mln-to-unrwa-for-humanitarian-aid-to-gaza-strip-1117460228.html

Saudi Arabia to Allocate $40Mln to UNRWA for Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Strip

Saudi Arabia will allocate $40mln to the UN Relief and Works Agency for its humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) said.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, enhances its funding to UNRWA with USD 40 million to support lifesaving operations in Gaza," the center said on X. The additional funding will help provide food for more than 250,000 people and shelter for about 200,000 people, the organization added.UNRWA is the primary humanitarian agency in the Gaza Strip, with over 2 million people depending on it for their survival. In January, Israel shared data with UNRWA's leadership on the alleged involvement of some of the agency's staff in Palestinian movement Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023.Several countries, including the United States, Finland, Italy, Germany, Sweden, Australia, Canada, Japan and the United Kingdom, suspended funding for UNRWA. Canada, Sweden and Australia have lifted their suspensions of UNRWA funding after a pause of more than two months.

