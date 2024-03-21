https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/ukrainian-officers-negligent-in-their-duties-and-attitude-to-personnel---pow-1117461190.html

Ukrainian Officers Negligent in Their Duties and Attitude to Personnel - POW
2024-03-21

Officers in the Ukrainian Armed Forces are negligent in their duties and personnel, discipline among servicemen is low, Ukrainian Armed Forces sergeant Dmytro Balanda, who was on the line of contact near Kupyansk at the end of 2023, told reporters.

Officers in the Ukrainian Armed Forces are negligent in their duties and towards personnel, with discipline among servicemen low, Ukrainian Sergeant Dmytro Balanda, who was on the line of contact near Kupyansk at the end of 2023, told reporters.According to him, servicemen in his unit refused to participate in combat operations.As the commander of the detachment BARS-10, call sign "Saturn," told reporters, the Ukrainian serviceman was detained when he crossed the line of contact near the village of Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye region."In the morning, under fog, under enemy fire, it was right during an intense attack by enemy FPV drones. The observer at a distant post saw that there was a man with a backpack and two bags in his hands. We reported it on the radio, moved forward, and decided to arrest him without firing, because we saw with binoculars and a drone that he was unarmed. We ordered him to lie down on the pavement, put his things down, and take off his outer clothes in order to protect us. There are many examples, everything happens, maybe a person is booby-trapped, like a shahid [suicide attacker]," Saturn said, describing the circumstances of the detention and the security measures taken by the Russian troops.

