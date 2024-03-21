International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Officers Negligent in Their Duties and Attitude to Personnel - POW
Officers in the Ukrainian Armed Forces are negligent in their duties and personnel, discipline among servicemen is low, Ukrainian Armed Forces sergeant Dmytro Balanda, who was on the line of contact near Kupyansk at the end of 2023, told reporters.
According to him, servicemen in his unit refused to participate in combat operations.As the commander of the detachment BARS-10, call sign "Saturn," told reporters, the Ukrainian serviceman was detained when he crossed the line of contact near the village of Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye region."In the morning, under fog, under enemy fire, it was right during an intense attack by enemy FPV drones. The observer at a distant post saw that there was a man with a backpack and two bags in his hands. We reported it on the radio, moved forward, and decided to arrest him without firing, because we saw with binoculars and a drone that he was unarmed. We ordered him to lie down on the pavement, put his things down, and take off his outer clothes in order to protect us. There are many examples, everything happens, maybe a person is booby-trapped, like a shahid [suicide attacker]," Saturn said, describing the circumstances of the detention and the security measures taken by the Russian troops.
06:33 GMT 21.03.2024
© AP Photo / LibkosUkrainian soldiers cover their ears to protect from the Russian tank shelling in a shelter on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 2, 2023
© AP Photo / Libkos
A Ukrainian POW has shared information about his service in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and described the state of discipline and morale.
Officers in the Ukrainian Armed Forces are negligent in their duties and towards personnel, with discipline among servicemen low, Ukrainian Sergeant Dmytro Balanda, who was on the line of contact near Kupyansk at the end of 2023, told reporters.

"No one wanted to fight, everyone resented it, there were no officers at the position. They gave orders: just go out, dig in, without saying where to dig in, in which direction, or where to wait for encounters, it was such a negligent attitude. Many of my comrades were outraged and said: 'Why don't we have officers... We didn't have proper training.' The average age of servicemen is over 45 years old," said Balanda, who later surrendered in the Zaporozhye region.

According to him, servicemen in his unit refused to participate in combat operations.

"The attitude of the commanders is bad ... For several days we were without water, without food. There is no discipline, discipline was violated. The servicemen managed to get drunk, they didn't get rowdy, but they refused to go to their positions. They said they refuse to carry out combat operations. They were written down as insubordinate and thrown in the brig without water or food," the prisoner added.

As the commander of the detachment BARS-10, call sign "Saturn," told reporters, the Ukrainian serviceman was detained when he crossed the line of contact near the village of Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye region.
"In the morning, under fog, under enemy fire, it was right during an intense attack by enemy FPV drones. The observer at a distant post saw that there was a man with a backpack and two bags in his hands. We reported it on the radio, moved forward, and decided to arrest him without firing, because we saw with binoculars and a drone that he was unarmed. We ordered him to lie down on the pavement, put his things down, and take off his outer clothes in order to protect us. There are many examples, everything happens, maybe a person is booby-trapped, like a shahid [suicide attacker]," Saturn said, describing the circumstances of the detention and the security measures taken by the Russian troops.
