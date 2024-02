https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/watch-russian-t-80-tanks-annihilate-ukrainian-positions-near-kupyansk-1116738773.html

Watch Russian T-80 Tanks Annihilate Ukrainian Positions Near Kupyansk

Watch Russian T-80 Tanks Annihilate Ukrainian Positions Near Kupyansk

Russian troops show off their combat superiority and precision in an operation targeting Ukrainian positions in the Kharkov region

2024-02-12T12:13+0000

2024-02-12T12:13+0000

2024-02-12T12:13+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

military & intelligence

russia

ukraine

russian ministry of defense

t-80

ministry of defense (mod)

kharkov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116738604_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7d7074fce4dc1c6c0b67c28a9a438fb3.jpg

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing military crews of T-80 battle tanks destroying Ukrainian tactical positions in the Kupyansk area of the special op zone.Russian troops from Battlegroup Zapad destroyed all identified Ukrainian strongholds, fortified trenches, and firing points, using reconnaissance data.Meanwhile, Russian military drones helped in adjusting firing trajectories. Having completed the combat mission, the crews promptly left the firing positions and moved into safe areas.

russia

ukraine

kharkov

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian crews of T-80 tanks smashed Ukrainian positions near Kupyansk Russian crews of T-80 tanks smashed the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kupyansk. 2024-02-12T12:13+0000 true PT1M02S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine