https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/a-nato-lake-not-so-fast-why-russia-wont-cede-baltic-sea-positions-1117492366.html

A NATO Lake? Not so Fast: Why Russia Won't Cede Baltic Sea Positions

A NATO Lake? Not so Fast: Why Russia Won't Cede Baltic Sea Positions

Sputnik International

The Baltic Sea may turn into a "NATO lake" after Finland and Sweden's admission to the transatlantic alliance. The move has created grave security risks, Mikael Valtersson, former officer of Swedish Armed Forces, told Sputnik.

2024-03-22T18:45+0000

2024-03-22T18:45+0000

2024-03-22T18:45+0000

finland

nato

baltic sea

russia

swedish armed forces

nord stream

military

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105863/99/1058639956_0:314:3082:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_505c16348c715490e1cc2a8028d10178.jpg

NATO is on a slippery slope towards further escalation after absorbing Finland and Sweden as Russia won't stand by as the alliance tries to block its access to the Baltic Sea.That is according to Mikael Valtersson, former officer of Swedish Armed Forces, and former defense politician and chief of staff with Sweden Democrats.Tensions around the Baltic have escalated steadily, driven by NATO's expansion since the collapse of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact. Poland fell under the alliance's aegis in 1999 followed by Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania's admission to NATO in 2004.After previously-neutral Finland and Sweden joined the alliance, the Baltic Sea in principle became a 'NATO sea' with the exception of the two short Russian coastlines, the Swedish military veteran stressedMoscow has no other option but to respond to NATO getting closer to its borders by stepping up defenses of its north-western regions. Finland shares a 1,340 km (830-mile) border with Russia, making the matters particularly sensitive for both nations.In an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin in December 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Moscow had revived the Leningrad Military District and started concentrating military units there.Another important aim for Russia, according to Valtersson, is to develop methods to reduce NATO access to the sea lanes in the Baltic Sea. He suggested that new technologies such as sea drones could be used to that end.The Swedish military veteran added that a third pillar of Russian defense would be long-range weapons, which could keep important ground targets in Finland and the Baltic states, especially arms depots, in the crosshairs.In the wake of NATO's expansion in the Baltic Sea and Russia's subsequent response, the region is set to be heavily militarized in the coming five-to-ten years, according to the veteran. He does not rule out the alliance using Russia's defensive push to justify further escalation and raising the stakes — which is fraught with severe risks.To make matters even worse, the Nord Stream sabotage attack — which, according to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh, was carried out by the US and Norway — has raised the question of how far the West is prepared to go in pursuing its geopolitical and economic objectives in the Baltic region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/sweden-open-to-reinforcing-defenses-on-baltic-island-of-gotland-says-pm-1117275812.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/sweden-struggling-to-replenish-weapons-after-ukraine-expenditures--reports-1116906320.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/german-military-leak-added-embarrassment-to-berlins-silence-on-nord-stream-sabotage-1117132702.html

finland

baltic sea

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

baltic sea, russian baltic fleet, russian navy in the baltic sea