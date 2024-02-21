https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/sweden-struggling-to-replenish-weapons-after-ukraine-expenditures--reports-1116906320.html

Sweden Struggling to Replenish Weapons After Ukraine Expenditures – Reports

Sweden, along with many other European nations, has supplied several packages of military support to the Kiev regime, including heavy equipment such as artillery, tanks and combat vehicles, as well as ammunition. It has now become evident that this has had an adverse effect on its own defense capabilities

Extra funding granted to the Swedish defense industry is not enough to replace everything that has been sent to Ukraine, Swedish broadcaster SVT reports, highlighting soaring prices in the sector.Jonny Lindfors, commander of the Swedish army, admitted that the financial compensation allocated to the armed forces is not enough to replace every missing unit.According to the media, it was initially assumed that the donated equipment would be quickly replaced with new units. However, the defense industry has since seen a serious price jump, even doubling in some cases. The commander acknowledged that this situation has led to weaker combat readiness in the country.According to Swedish media, the recently announced military package would be the largest one yet. In total, Stockholm has allocated $2.9 billion to fund the Kiev regime.

