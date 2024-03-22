https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/eu-leaders-to-urge-sustainable-gaza-ceasefire-in-brussels-summit-conclusions-borrell-says-1117480096.html
EU Leaders to Urge 'Sustainable Gaza Ceasefire' in Brussels Summit Conclusions, Borrell Says
EU Leaders to Urge 'Sustainable Gaza Ceasefire' in Brussels Summit Conclusions, Borrell Says
Sputnik International
EU leaders will demand a "sustainable ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip in official statement, moving forward from just humanitarian pauses called for previously, EU Josep Borrell said.
2024-03-22T01:18+0000
2024-03-22T01:18+0000
2024-03-22T01:18+0000
world
israel
hamas
gaza strip
european union (eu)
israel-gaza conflict
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0a/1117245835_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ba6c3d03a05fa1af33a6b1a2cb0f31c1.jpg
After the Brussels summit in October 2023, European leaders called for "humanitarian corridors and pauses" in the Gaza Strip to ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to the conflict-torn enclave, but did not call for a ceasefire. The top EU diplomat also expressed his hope that the council would "send a strong message" to Israel to persuade it to stop preventing food supplies from entering the enclave. The EU will call for the release of hostages still held in Gaza and condemn Hamas' attacks on Israel, but it will also express its serious concern regarding the situation that the civilian population of the enclave is currently in, he added. Last October, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others.Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 31,900 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/saudi-arabia-to-allocate-40mln-to-unrwa-for-humanitarian-aid-to-gaza-strip-1117460228.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0a/1117245835_201:0:2932:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ed770980ed556e5935a1d258c08339ec.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gaza ceasefire, eu israel relations, palestine israel conflict, humanitarian pauses gaza, eu josep borrell about gaza, eu poiitics on gaza
gaza ceasefire, eu israel relations, palestine israel conflict, humanitarian pauses gaza, eu josep borrell about gaza, eu poiitics on gaza
EU Leaders to Urge 'Sustainable Gaza Ceasefire' in Brussels Summit Conclusions, Borrell Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU leaders will demand a "sustainable ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip in official statement on the results of the European Council's summit in Brussels, moving forward from just humanitarian pauses called for previously, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.
After the Brussels summit in October 2023, European leaders called for "humanitarian corridors and pauses" in the Gaza Strip to ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to the conflict-torn enclave, but did not call for a ceasefire.
"I am happy that the Council today is going to approve conclusions, which go much further than the first conclusions in October when we said humanitarian pauses [in Gaza]. Today, the Council goes much further, supporting UNRWA [the UN agency for Palestine refugees], asking for a sustainable ceasefire," Borrell said before the summit.
The top EU diplomat also expressed his hope that the council would "send a strong message" to Israel to persuade it to stop preventing food supplies from entering the enclave.
"The only way of stopping this humanitarian crisis, this human crisis, is Israel's respecting more the civilians and allowing more support to enter into Gaza," Borrell said.
The EU will call for the release of hostages still held in Gaza and condemn Hamas' attacks on Israel, but it will also express its serious concern regarding the situation that the civilian population of the enclave is currently in, he added.
Last October, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others.
Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 31,900 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.