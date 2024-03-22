International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/eu-leaders-to-urge-sustainable-gaza-ceasefire-in-brussels-summit-conclusions-borrell-says-1117480096.html
EU Leaders to Urge 'Sustainable Gaza Ceasefire' in Brussels Summit Conclusions, Borrell Says
EU Leaders to Urge 'Sustainable Gaza Ceasefire' in Brussels Summit Conclusions, Borrell Says
Sputnik International
EU leaders will demand a "sustainable ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip in official statement, moving forward from just humanitarian pauses called for previously, EU Josep Borrell said.
2024-03-22T01:18+0000
2024-03-22T01:18+0000
world
israel
hamas
gaza strip
european union (eu)
israel-gaza conflict
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0a/1117245835_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ba6c3d03a05fa1af33a6b1a2cb0f31c1.jpg
After the Brussels summit in October 2023, European leaders called for "humanitarian corridors and pauses" in the Gaza Strip to ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to the conflict-torn enclave, but did not call for a ceasefire. The top EU diplomat also expressed his hope that the council would "send a strong message" to Israel to persuade it to stop preventing food supplies from entering the enclave. The EU will call for the release of hostages still held in Gaza and condemn Hamas' attacks on Israel, but it will also express its serious concern regarding the situation that the civilian population of the enclave is currently in, he added. Last October, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others.Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 31,900 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/saudi-arabia-to-allocate-40mln-to-unrwa-for-humanitarian-aid-to-gaza-strip-1117460228.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0a/1117245835_201:0:2932:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ed770980ed556e5935a1d258c08339ec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza ceasefire, eu israel relations, palestine israel conflict, humanitarian pauses gaza, eu josep borrell about gaza, eu poiitics on gaza
gaza ceasefire, eu israel relations, palestine israel conflict, humanitarian pauses gaza, eu josep borrell about gaza, eu poiitics on gaza

EU Leaders to Urge 'Sustainable Gaza Ceasefire' in Brussels Summit Conclusions, Borrell Says

01:18 GMT 22.03.2024
© AP Photo / Hatem AliPalestinians walk through the destruction left by the Israeli offensive on Khan Younis, Gaza Strip
Palestinians walk through the destruction left by the Israeli offensive on Khan Younis, Gaza Strip - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2024
© AP Photo / Hatem Ali
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU leaders will demand a "sustainable ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip in official statement on the results of the European Council's summit in Brussels, moving forward from just humanitarian pauses called for previously, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.
After the Brussels summit in October 2023, European leaders called for "humanitarian corridors and pauses" in the Gaza Strip to ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to the conflict-torn enclave, but did not call for a ceasefire.
"I am happy that the Council today is going to approve conclusions, which go much further than the first conclusions in October when we said humanitarian pauses [in Gaza]. Today, the Council goes much further, supporting UNRWA [the UN agency for Palestine refugees], asking for a sustainable ceasefire," Borrell said before the summit.
The top EU diplomat also expressed his hope that the council would "send a strong message" to Israel to persuade it to stop preventing food supplies from entering the enclave.
"The only way of stopping this humanitarian crisis, this human crisis, is Israel's respecting more the civilians and allowing more support to enter into Gaza," Borrell said.
The EU will call for the release of hostages still held in Gaza and condemn Hamas' attacks on Israel, but it will also express its serious concern regarding the situation that the civilian population of the enclave is currently in, he added.
Last October, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others.
A bag of foodstuffs provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) sits on the back of a pull cart as Palestinians collect food aid following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, in Gaza City, Saturday, May 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2024
World
Saudi Arabia to Allocate $40Mln to UNRWA for Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Strip
Yesterday, 02:06 GMT
Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 31,900 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала