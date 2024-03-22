https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/eu-leaders-to-urge-sustainable-gaza-ceasefire-in-brussels-summit-conclusions-borrell-says-1117480096.html

EU Leaders to Urge 'Sustainable Gaza Ceasefire' in Brussels Summit Conclusions, Borrell Says

EU Leaders to Urge 'Sustainable Gaza Ceasefire' in Brussels Summit Conclusions, Borrell Says

Sputnik International

EU leaders will demand a "sustainable ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip in official statement, moving forward from just humanitarian pauses called for previously, EU Josep Borrell said.

2024-03-22T01:18+0000

2024-03-22T01:18+0000

2024-03-22T01:18+0000

world

israel

hamas

gaza strip

european union (eu)

israel-gaza conflict

israeli-palestinian conflict

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0a/1117245835_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ba6c3d03a05fa1af33a6b1a2cb0f31c1.jpg

After the Brussels summit in October 2023, European leaders called for "humanitarian corridors and pauses" in the Gaza Strip to ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to the conflict-torn enclave, but did not call for a ceasefire. The top EU diplomat also expressed his hope that the council would "send a strong message" to Israel to persuade it to stop preventing food supplies from entering the enclave. The EU will call for the release of hostages still held in Gaza and condemn Hamas' attacks on Israel, but it will also express its serious concern regarding the situation that the civilian population of the enclave is currently in, he added. Last October, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others.Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 31,900 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/saudi-arabia-to-allocate-40mln-to-unrwa-for-humanitarian-aid-to-gaza-strip-1117460228.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza ceasefire, eu israel relations, palestine israel conflict, humanitarian pauses gaza, eu josep borrell about gaza, eu poiitics on gaza