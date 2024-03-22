https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/raising-eu-tariffs-on-russian-belarusian-grain-to-aggravate-world-food-situation---moscow-1117481059.html
Raising EU Tariffs on Russian, Belarusian Grain to Aggravate World Food Situation - Moscow
Sputnik International
Russian FM spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to EC von der Leyen's proposal to raise tariffs on Russian and Belarusian grain, saying that such measures will only aggravate the world food situation.
On Thursday, Von der Leyen said following the EU summit that she proposed to increase tariffs on Russian and Belarusian grain and seed oil products to avoid destabilizing the EU market and deprive Russia of revenues from trade with the European Union. Following the EU summit, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the interests of world consumers should be taken into account when raising EU tariffs on Russian grain. He added that discussion of the situation on the grain market and supplies from Russia and Ukraine will continue on Friday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday responded to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to raise EU tariffs on Russian and Belarusian grain, saying that these measures will only aggravate the world food situation.
On Thursday, Von der Leyen said following the EU summit that she proposed to increase tariffs
on Russian and Belarusian grain and seed oil products to avoid destabilizing the EU market and deprive Russia of revenues from trade with the European Union.
"Is this her way of worrying about starving countries? How will such measures contribute to world food security? They will not. They will only exacerbate the world food situation already brought to absurdity by the West," Zakharova said on Telegram.
Following the EU summit, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the interests of world consumers should be taken into account when raising EU tariffs on Russian grain. He added that discussion of the situation on the grain market and supplies from Russia and Ukraine will continue on Friday.