Raising EU Tariffs on Russian, Belarusian Grain to Aggravate World Food Situation - Moscow

Russian FM spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to EC von der Leyen's proposal to raise tariffs on Russian and Belarusian grain, saying that such measures will only aggravate the world food situation.

On Thursday, Von der Leyen said following the EU summit that she proposed to increase tariffs on Russian and Belarusian grain and seed oil products to avoid destabilizing the EU market and deprive Russia of revenues from trade with the European Union. Following the EU summit, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the interests of world consumers should be taken into account when raising EU tariffs on Russian grain. He added that discussion of the situation on the grain market and supplies from Russia and Ukraine will continue on Friday.

