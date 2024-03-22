https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/russia-calls-uk-slandering-russian-media-attempt-to-blame-undesirable-news-agencies-1117482586.html

Russia Blasts UK Smear Campaign Targeting Russian Media

UK media's fake news accusing RIA Novosti and Sputnik of allegedly disseminating false information about the death of King Charles III is an attempt to blame media labeled undesirable by the UK authorities, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Several UK media outlets, including Daily Mail, Telegraph and Express, on Thursday disseminated an identical allegation that Sputnik and RIA Novosti have published fake news about the death of King Charles III, even though the Russian news agency was the first to obtain and publish Buckingham Palace's official statement refuting the speculation spread by other media. The Russian media were accused of attempting to double-check the widespread "sensation," a practice that is expected and inherent in all truly professional media platforms, according to the Ministry. Instead of stopping the spreading misinformation, the government and the royal house prefer not only to avoid direct answers but also to participate in the fabrication and circulation of misinformation materials regarding the health of the princess of Wales, the ministry said.

