Russia Discussing With Yemen Supply of Equipment for Thermal Power Plants - Energy Ministry

Russia is discussing with Yemen a number of projects in the fuel and energy sector, as well as the supply of industrial equipment for Yemeni thermal power plants, the Russian Energy Ministry said.

“The deputy energy minister noted that the energy dialogue between the countries has several growth points, including joint projects in the oil and gas sector, electric power industry, as well as the supply of industrial equipment for Yemeni thermal power plants,” the statement said. During the meeting the sides also discussed green energy cooperation.Mochalnikov said Russian companies specializing in renewable energy sources are interested in implementing joint projects to build new large and medium power solar generation facilities.

