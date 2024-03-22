https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/ukraine-talks-havent-started-because-of-us-threats-to-zelensky-seymour-hersh-says-1117480375.html

Ukraine Talks Haven't Started Because of US Threats to Zelensky, Seymour Hersh Says

Peace talks on Ukrainian conflict could have started months ago, but US authorities threatened Zelensky with withdrawal of non-military funding, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh wrote.

"We were on the verge of a reasonable negotiation several months ago before Putin's re-election and Zelensky's military degradation. The US leaders got wind of the possibility and gave Zelensky the ultimatum-'No negotiations or settlement or we won't support your government with the $45 billion in non-military funds [that Ukraine is now receiving annually],'" the source told the journalist.According to Hersh's information, US intelligence community recognises that "Ukraine has little chance of winning..."Hersh's interlocutor also added that US President Joe Biden has staked on confronting the "Russian threat to NATO" and will not change his course under any circumstances, while the end is inevitable.In autumn 2022, Zelensky signed a decree according to which his country will not negotiate with Russia as long as it is led by Vladimir Putin. Russia, for its part, has repeatedly noted its readiness to discuss the settlement of the conflict through diplomatic means.As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasised, the Russia does not see any prerequisites for a peaceful transition of the situation, and sovereignty over the new Russian regions and Crimea is not up for discussion. Subscribe to @SputnikInt

