https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/ukraine-talks-havent-started-because-of-us-threats-to-zelensky-seymour-hersh-says-1117480375.html
Ukraine Talks Haven't Started Because of US Threats to Zelensky, Seymour Hersh Says
Ukraine Talks Haven't Started Because of US Threats to Zelensky, Seymour Hersh Says
Sputnik International
Peace talks on Ukrainian conflict could have started months ago, but US authorities threatened Zelensky with withdrawal of non-military funding, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh wrote.
2024-03-22T01:45+0000
2024-03-22T01:45+0000
2024-03-22T01:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
us
volodymyr zelensky
seymour hersh
russia
ukraine
nato
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0b/1116118376_0:323:3065:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fa5a25b65ecf456565f52f25915e3cd1.jpg
"We were on the verge of a reasonable negotiation several months ago before Putin's re-election and Zelensky's military degradation. The US leaders got wind of the possibility and gave Zelensky the ultimatum-'No negotiations or settlement or we won't support your government with the $45 billion in non-military funds [that Ukraine is now receiving annually],'" the source told the journalist.According to Hersh's information, US intelligence community recognises that "Ukraine has little chance of winning..."Hersh's interlocutor also added that US President Joe Biden has staked on confronting the "Russian threat to NATO" and will not change his course under any circumstances, while the end is inevitable.In autumn 2022, Zelensky signed a decree according to which his country will not negotiate with Russia as long as it is led by Vladimir Putin. Russia, for its part, has repeatedly noted its readiness to discuss the settlement of the conflict through diplomatic means.As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasised, the Russia does not see any prerequisites for a peaceful transition of the situation, and sovereignty over the new Russian regions and Crimea is not up for discussion. Subscribe to @SputnikInt
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/us-frustrated-by-ukraines-fanatical-defense-of-areas-of-limited-strategic-value-1117478114.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/ukraine-now-has-to-make-decisions-to-leave-some-areas-to-fortify-defensive-lines---pentagon-1117480246.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0b/1116118376_253:0:2982:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9e014cf80d1cefbd25dd2ba10de855c3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
seymour hersh substack ukraine crisis conflict peace talks, us arms for ukraine, us ukraine aid, us funds for ukraine, how much money does ukraine own to us, ukraine foreign help funds, ukraine talks
seymour hersh substack ukraine crisis conflict peace talks, us arms for ukraine, us ukraine aid, us funds for ukraine, how much money does ukraine own to us, ukraine foreign help funds, ukraine talks
Ukraine Talks Haven't Started Because of US Threats to Zelensky, Seymour Hersh Says
Negotiations on resolving the conflict in Ukraine could have started months ago, but US authorities threatened Vladimir Zelensky with withdrawal of non-military funding, US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh said in an article on Substack.
"We were on the verge of a reasonable negotiation several months ago before Putin's re-election and Zelensky's military degradation. The US leaders got wind of the possibility and gave Zelensky the ultimatum-'No negotiations or settlement or we won't support your government with the $45 billion in non-military funds [that Ukraine is now receiving annually],'" the source told the journalist.
According to Hersh's information, US intelligence community recognises that "Ukraine has little chance of winning...
"
Hersh's interlocutor also added that US President Joe Biden has staked on confronting the "Russian threat to NATO" and will not change his course under any circumstances, while the end is inevitable.
"There is no road to victory for Ukraine, and it will end with Putin as an historical icon in Russia...," the source concluded.
In autumn 2022, Zelensky signed a decree according to which his country will not negotiate with Russia as long as it is led by Vladimir Putin. Russia, for its part, has repeatedly noted its readiness to discuss the settlement of the conflict through diplomatic means.
As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasised, the Russia does not see any prerequisites for a peaceful transition of the situation, and sovereignty over the new Russian regions and Crimea is not up for discussion. Subscribe to @SputnikInt