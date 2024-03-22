https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/ukraine-now-has-to-make-decisions-to-leave-some-areas-to-fortify-defensive-lines---pentagon-1117480246.html

Ukraine Now Has to Make Decisions to Leave Some Areas to Fortify Defensive Lines - Pentagon

Ukraine is currently having to make strategic decisions about pulling out of some areas in order to strengthen their defensive lines, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said.

"We know Ukraine right now is having to make strategic decisions about having to withdraw from certain areas in order to fortify their defensive lines," Singh said in a press briefing. Singh stated that Ukraine was facing such decisions because Washington is not providing it with the necessary capabilities amid stalemate in Congress.In early February, Ukraine's new Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukrainian troops had switched from offensive to defensive actions. The Pentagon said that the Ukrainian military would have to decide which towns they are able to hold until Kiev receives new US aid. Ukraine has already surrendered a number of settlements recently, including the Avdeyevka stronghold near Donetsk.

