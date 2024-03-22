International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Now Has to Make Decisions to Leave Some Areas to Fortify Defensive Lines - Pentagon
Ukraine Now Has to Make Decisions to Leave Some Areas to Fortify Defensive Lines - Pentagon
Ukraine is currently having to make strategic decisions about pulling out of some areas in order to strengthen their defensive lines, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said.
"We know Ukraine right now is having to make strategic decisions about having to withdraw from certain areas in order to fortify their defensive lines," Singh said in a press briefing. Singh stated that Ukraine was facing such decisions because Washington is not providing it with the necessary capabilities amid stalemate in Congress.In early February, Ukraine's new Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukrainian troops had switched from offensive to defensive actions. The Pentagon said that the Ukrainian military would have to decide which towns they are able to hold until Kiev receives new US aid. Ukraine has already surrendered a number of settlements recently, including the Avdeyevka stronghold near Donetsk.
A Russian serviceman fires a 2A65 Msta-B 152 mm towed howitzer towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the Zaporozhye sector of the front, Russia.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ukraine is currently having to make strategic decisions about pulling out of some areas in order to strengthen their defensive lines in the conflict with Russia, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Thursday.
"We know Ukraine right now is having to make strategic decisions about having to withdraw from certain areas in order to fortify their defensive lines," Singh said in a press briefing.
Singh stated that Ukraine was facing such decisions because Washington is not providing it with the necessary capabilities amid stalemate in Congress.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
What Weapons Will West Supply to Ukraine in 2024?
In early February, Ukraine's new Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukrainian troops had switched from offensive to defensive actions. The Pentagon said that the Ukrainian military would have to decide which towns they are able to hold until Kiev receives new US aid.
Ukraine has already surrendered a number of settlements recently, including the Avdeyevka stronghold near Donetsk.
