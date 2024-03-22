International
Russia Conducts 49 Strikes Across Ukraine, Deploys Kinzhal in Retaliation for Shelling: MoD
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine's Energy System Subjected to Largest Attack of All Time - Ukrenergo Head
Ukraine's Energy System Subjected to Largest Attack of All Time - Ukrenergo Head
Ukraine's energy system was subjected to the largest attack of all time with group strikes hitting the country's thermal and hydroelectric power plants, Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said on Friday.
"The morning attack on the energy system of Ukraine was the largest of all time, it is characterized by the fact that combined means of destruction were used. The attack was carried out in different regions of Ukraine, on thermal and hydroelectric power plants, as well as on main substations operated by Ukrenergo," Kudrytskyi said. Damage to energy facilities has been recorded in many regions, especially in Kharkiv, where the scale of damage is greater than in other regions, the official said, noting that the target was power grid facilities in different regions of Ukraine – generation facilities, high-voltage substations, substations of distribution operators.
ukraine's energy system was subjected to the largest attack of all time with group strikes hitting the country's thermal and hydroelectric power plants, ukrainian power grid operator ukrenergo head volodymyr kudrytskyi said on friday.
ukraine's energy system was subjected to the largest attack of all time with group strikes hitting the country's thermal and hydroelectric power plants, ukrainian power grid operator ukrenergo head volodymyr kudrytskyi said on friday.

09:03 GMT 22.03.2024 (Updated: 11:21 GMT 22.03.2024)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Ukraine's energy system was subjected to the largest attack of all time with group strikes hitting the country's thermal and hydroelectric power plants, Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said on Friday.
"The morning attack on the energy system of Ukraine was the largest of all time, it is characterized by the fact that combined means of destruction were used. The attack was carried out in different regions of Ukraine, on thermal and hydroelectric power plants, as well as on main substations operated by Ukrenergo," Kudrytskyi said.
Damage to energy facilities has been recorded in many regions, especially in Kharkiv, where the scale of damage is greater than in other regions, the official said, noting that the target was power grid facilities in different regions of Ukraine – generation facilities, high-voltage substations, substations of distribution operators.
Russian Strikes Paralyze Ukraine's Power Grid: Here's What Was Hit
Заголовок открываемого материала