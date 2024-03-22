Ukraine's Energy System Subjected to Largest Attack of All Time - Ukrenergo Head

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/ukraines-energy-system-subjected-to-largest-attack-of-all-time---ukrenergo-head-1117486236.html
Ukraine's energy system was subjected to the largest attack of all time with group strikes hitting the country's thermal and hydroelectric power plants, Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said on Friday.
"The morning attack on the energy system of Ukraine was the largest of all time, it is characterized by the fact that combined means of destruction were used. The attack was carried out in different regions of Ukraine, on thermal and hydroelectric power plants, as well as on main substations operated by Ukrenergo," Kudrytskyi said. Damage to energy facilities has been recorded in many regions, especially in Kharkiv, where the scale of damage is greater than in other regions, the official said, noting that the target was power grid facilities in different regions of Ukraine – generation facilities, high-voltage substations, substations of distribution operators.
09:03 GMT 22.03.2024 (Updated: 11:21 GMT 22.03.2024)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Ukraine's energy system was subjected to the largest attack of all time with group strikes hitting the country's thermal and hydroelectric power plants, Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said on Friday.
"The morning attack on the energy system of Ukraine was the largest of all time, it is characterized by the fact that combined means of destruction were used. The attack was carried out in different regions of Ukraine, on thermal and hydroelectric power plants, as well as on main substations operated by Ukrenergo," Kudrytskyi said.
Damage to energy facilities has been recorded in many regions, especially in Kharkiv, where the scale of damage is greater than in other regions, the official said, noting that the target was power grid facilities in different regions of Ukraine – generation facilities, high-voltage substations, substations of distribution operators.