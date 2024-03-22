https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/us-house-passes-12-trillion-government-funding-bill-ahead-of-shutdown-deadline-1117491955.html

US House Passes $1.2 Trillion Government Funding Bill Ahead of Shutdown Deadline

The US House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion government funding bill on Friday ahead of a partial government shutdown deadline

House lawmakers passed the bill, which covers six government appropriations areas, in a vote of 286 in favor and 134 opposed, with two-thirds support required for passage under suspension of the rules. A majority of Republicans opposed passage of the bill. The legislation now heads to the US Senate, where lawmakers must pass the bill before the end of the day to avert a partial government shutdown; however, lawmakers could pass the bill over the weekend with minimal impacts on governmental operations. The bill provides $1.2 trillion in funding, including $300 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and $3.3 billion for Israel.

