US House Passes $1.2 Trillion Government Funding Bill Ahead of Shutdown Deadline
US House Passes $1.2 Trillion Government Funding Bill Ahead of Shutdown Deadline
Sputnik International
The US House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion government funding bill on Friday ahead of a partial government shutdown deadline
House lawmakers passed the bill, which covers six government appropriations areas, in a vote of 286 in favor and 134 opposed, with two-thirds support required for passage under suspension of the rules. A majority of Republicans opposed passage of the bill. The legislation now heads to the US Senate, where lawmakers must pass the bill before the end of the day to avert a partial government shutdown; however, lawmakers could pass the bill over the weekend with minimal impacts on governmental operations. The bill provides $1.2 trillion in funding, including $300 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and $3.3 billion for Israel.
US House Passes $1.2 Trillion Government Funding Bill Ahead of Shutdown Deadline

16:20 GMT 22.03.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion government funding bill on Friday ahead of a partial government shutdown deadline, sending the legislation to the Senate for consideration.
House lawmakers passed the bill, which covers six government appropriations areas, in a vote of 286 in favor and 134 opposed, with two-thirds support required for passage under suspension of the rules. A majority of Republicans opposed passage of the bill.
The legislation now heads to the US Senate, where lawmakers must pass the bill before the end of the day to avert a partial government shutdown; however, lawmakers could pass the bill over the weekend with minimal impacts on governmental operations.
The bill provides $1.2 trillion in funding, including $300 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and $3.3 billion for Israel.
Analysis
Analysis
EU Has 'No Way' to Replace US Funding Ukraine Without Tanking Euro & Economy
02:00 GMT
