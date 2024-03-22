https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/there-is-no-way-for-eu-to-replace-us-funding-ukraine-without-tanking-euro-economy-1117480522.html
There is ‘No Way’ for EU to Replace US Funding Ukraine Without Tanking Euro, Economy
There is ‘No Way’ for EU to Replace US Funding Ukraine Without Tanking Euro, Economy
Sputnik International
International relations and security expert Mark Sleboda told radio Sputnik on Thursday that there is no way for the EU to make up for stalled US aid to Ukraine without tanking the Euro or the European economy.
2024-03-22T02:00+0000
2024-03-22T02:00+0000
2024-03-22T02:01+0000
analysis
mark sleboda
jake sullivan
josep borrell
ukraine
russia
kiev
european union (eu)
nato
fault lines
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117214013_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_db1d15389f43430c1d812feea3357fd8.jpg
However, the EU has already started contingency plans. On Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell proposed a plan to send the interest accrued on frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, estimating that it could provide the Kiev regime around €3 billion a year, a far cry from the roughly $113 billion the US has provided since the special operation began.“The only way that Europe could possibly make up [for the lack of US aid to Ukraine] that is needed to support the Kiev regime is by stealing all of Russia’s frozen assets, possibly tanking the Euro and crashing the EU’s reputation as a reputable place to store currency reserves for transactions,” Mark Sleboda, a security and international relations expert told Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Thursday. “And they are very loath to do that, particularly Belgium and Switzerland, where most of Russia’s frozen assets, some $200 billion worth, is stored.”Outside of that “nuclear option” Sleboda said that the only other path for Europe would put “a much more severe drain” on their national budgets and economies.Of the plan to send the interest accrued on Russian frozen assets to Ukraine, which co-host Jamarl Thomas described as “theft,” Sleboda said he doubts Borrell’s legal justification. “They’ve basically waved a magic wand and said ‘it’s legal,’” he began. “You can always find one lawyer. 100 of the most reputable lawyers may say ‘This is against international law, this is against every principle of capitalism that we’ve ever erected at Bretton Woods,’ but there’s always one guy that [if you] say ‘Hey, if we give you $10, will you say this is legal?’ ‘It’s legal.’”Russia, Sleboda argued, is “in the driver’s seat” in the conflict. “Their military-industrial complex is out producing all of NATO put together in the key types of munitions… the Kiev regime is also suffering enormous manpower losses at this point that they don’t seem to be able to replace, and then the economic problem. The money that they need to support the government, much less the military, because– economically– the regime at this point, depends entirely on NATO member state money as well.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/berlin-supports-tapping-frozen-russian-assets-for-ukrainian-arms---scholz-1117359542.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/ukraine-now-has-to-make-decisions-to-leave-some-areas-to-fortify-defensive-lines---pentagon-1117480246.html
ukraine
russia
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117214013_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a6a2d79b2c337818299a915a0b77df30.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mark sleboda interview, frozen russian assets sent to ukraine, eu actions against russia, euro reserve currency status
mark sleboda interview, frozen russian assets sent to ukraine, eu actions against russia, euro reserve currency status
There is ‘No Way’ for EU to Replace US Funding Ukraine Without Tanking Euro, Economy
02:00 GMT 22.03.2024 (Updated: 02:01 GMT 22.03.2024)
On Wednesday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan visited Ukraine, saying that he is confident that the US will pass the roughly $61 billion in aid for Ukraine that has languished in Congress since October. Sullivan did not provide a timeline on when he expects the bill to pass, but stressed there was no need to “speak today about plan B.”
However, the EU has already started contingency plans. On Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell proposed a plan to send the interest accrued on frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, estimating that it could provide the Kiev regime around €3 billion a year, a far cry from the roughly $113 billion the US has provided since the special operation began.
“The only way that Europe could possibly make up [for the lack of US aid to Ukraine] that is needed to support the Kiev regime is by stealing all of Russia’s frozen assets, possibly tanking the Euro and crashing the EU’s reputation as a reputable place to store currency reserves for transactions,”
Mark Sleboda, a security and international relations expert told Sputnik’s Fault Lines
on Thursday. “And they are very loath to do that, particularly Belgium and Switzerland, where most of Russia’s frozen assets, some $200 billion worth, is stored.”
Outside of that “nuclear option” Sleboda said that the only other path for Europe would put “a much more severe drain” on their national budgets and economies.
“Unless all Europeans are willing to forgo their social benefits and other perks of life in the European Union that they have become accustomed to, to prop up this regime in Kiev, there’s simply no way,” Sleboda explained, noting that the recent €50 billion aid package approved by the EU is spread out over four years.
Of the plan to send the interest accrued on Russian frozen assets to Ukraine, which co-host Jamarl Thomas described as “theft,” Sleboda said he doubts Borrell’s legal justification. “They’ve basically waved a magic wand and said ‘it’s legal,’” he began. “You can always find one lawyer. 100 of the most reputable lawyers may say ‘This is against international law, this is against every principle of capitalism that we’ve ever erected at Bretton Woods,’ but there’s always one guy that [if you] say ‘Hey, if we give you $10, will you say this is legal?’ ‘It’s legal.’”
Russia, Sleboda argued, is “in the driver’s seat”
in the conflict. “Their military-industrial complex is out producing all of NATO put together in the key types of munitions… the Kiev regime is also suffering enormous manpower losses at this point that they don’t seem to be able to replace, and then the economic problem. The money that they need to support the government, much less the military, because– economically– the regime at this point, depends entirely on NATO member state money as well.”