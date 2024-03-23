International
Eleven People Including Four Terrorists Directly Involved in Attack Detained – FSB Head to Putin
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
Detained Terrorists Had Contacts on Ukrainian Side – FSB
Detained Terrorists Had Contacts on Ukrainian Side – FSB
Russian FSB (Federal Security Service) published a statement on the Moscow concert hall terror attack investigation.
Eleven people, including four direct perpetrators of the Crocus Concert Hall terror attack, have been detained as a result of the work of Russia's special services and law enforcers. Further work to identify those who assisted the attack is underway.It is already established that the attack was planned meticulously and that firearms used by the terrorists were stored in a cache ahead of the bloodshed.After the attack, the criminals attempted to get away, moving by car towards the Russian-Ukrainian border. As a result of joint actions by the special services and law enforcement agencies, all four terrorists were detained within several hours in Russia's Bryansk region. They were reportedly planning to cross the Russian-Ukrainian border and had contacts on the other side.They have since been transferred to Moscow.The shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue just outside Moscow and was followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that at least three men in camouflage burst into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs.
09:38 GMT 23.03.2024 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 23.03.2024)
Subscribe
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) published a statement on the Moscow concert hall terror attack investigation.
Eleven people, including four direct perpetrators of the Crocus Concert Hall terror attack, have been detained as a result of the work of Russia's special services and law enforcers. Further work to identify those who assisted the attack is underway.
It is already established that the attack was planned meticulously and that firearms used by the terrorists were stored in a cache ahead of the bloodshed.
After the attack, the criminals attempted to get away, moving by car towards the Russian-Ukrainian border. As a result of joint actions by the special services and law enforcement agencies, all four terrorists were detained within several hours in Russia's Bryansk region. They were reportedly planning to cross the Russian-Ukrainian border and had contacts on the other side.
They have since been transferred to Moscow.
The shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue just outside Moscow and was followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that at least three men in camouflage burst into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs.
