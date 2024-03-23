https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/suspects-in-moscow-concert-terror-attack-detained-near-ukrainian-border--investigative-committee-1117507355.html

Suspects in Moscow Concert Terror Attack Detained Near Ukrainian Border – Investigative Committee

Investigative Committee of Russian Federation published a statement on Moscow concert hall terror attack.

"Special services detained four suspects from those who committed a terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the Bryansk region near the Ukrainian border," Russia's Investigative Committee has said in a statement.The law enforcement agency stressed that an investigation into the terror attack is underway and that a group of investigators and forensic experts are working on the crime scene. Investigators are gathering material evidence, studying footage from surveillance cameras and talking to victims while the debris is being cleared up.The number of those killed in the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region has risen to 93 but is expected to increase further, the Investigative Committee said on Saturday.The causes of death are gunshot wounds and poisoning by combustion products, initial data showed.Preliminary data shows that the terrorists used automatic firearms, which are now studied by investigators. Ballistic, fingerprint and genetic forensic investigations of these firearms are underway.Investigators have also determined that the terrorists used flammable liquid to set fire to the premises of the concert hall where spectators were present.The shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue just outside Moscow and was followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that at least three men in camouflage burst into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs.

