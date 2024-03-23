https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/hungarian-pm-expresses-condolences-to-russians-after-deadly-terrorist-attack-1117502412.html
Hungarian PM Expresses Condolences to Russians After Deadly Terrorist Attack
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed condolences to Russians after a deadly terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow Region.
"I would like to express my deepest condolences to the people of the Russian Federation following the heinous terrorist attack that took place near Moscow this evening. We pray for the families of the victims!" Orban wrote on X.A shooting occurred on Friday in the Crocus City Hall concert venue just outside Moscow to the northwest, followed by a massive fire. According to preliminary data, several armed men opened fire inside the venue. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) initially said 40 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured. Later, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said 115 people were hospitalized, adding that more then 30 people sought outpatient care. Russia's Investigative Committee, which opened a criminal case into the attack, said over 60 people had been killed in it. Emergency and security services are responding on the scene.Statements condemning the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall and expressing condolences to Russians have been made by top and high-ranking officials of many countries, including Argentina, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, the Czech Republic, Ecuador, the EU, France, Germany, Greece, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Libya, Mali, Malta, Morocco, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Palestine, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, the UAE, the UK, the US, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Uruguay. "We condemn the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. This is a terrible tragedy. We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those affected and killed during today's events," the UK Embassy in Russia said. International organizations, including the United Nations, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab League have also condemned the attack and expressed their condolences.
News
en_EN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed condolences to Russians after a deadly terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow Region.
"I would like to express my deepest condolences to the people of the Russian Federation following the heinous terrorist attack that took place near Moscow this evening. We pray for the families of the victims!" Orban wrote on X.
A shooting occurred on Friday in the Crocus City Hall concert venue just outside Moscow to the northwest, followed by a massive fire. According to preliminary data, several armed men opened fire inside the venue. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) initially said 40 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured.
Later, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said 115 people were hospitalized, adding that more then 30 people sought outpatient care. Russia's Investigative Committee, which opened a criminal case into the attack, said over 60 people had been killed in it. Emergency and security services are responding on the scene.
Statements condemning the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall and expressing condolences to Russians have been made by top and high-ranking officials of many countries, including Argentina, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, the Czech Republic, Ecuador, the EU, France, Germany, Greece, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Libya, Mali, Malta, Morocco, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Palestine, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, the UAE, the UK, the US, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Uruguay.
"The images are just horrible and just hard to watch and our thoughts obviously are going to be with the victims of this terrible, terrible shooting attack," White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said on Friday.
"We condemn the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. This is a terrible tragedy. We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those affected and killed during today's events," the UK Embassy in Russia said.
International organizations, including the United Nations, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab League have also condemned the attack and expressed their condolences.
"The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest possible terms today’s terrorist attack at a concert hall outside Moscow, in which at least 40 people were reportedly killed and over 100 others injured," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Friday.