https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/hungarian-pm-expresses-condolences-to-russians-after-deadly-terrorist-attack-1117502412.html

Hungarian PM Expresses Condolences to Russians After Deadly Terrorist Attack

Hungarian PM Expresses Condolences to Russians After Deadly Terrorist Attack

Sputnik International

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed condolences to Russians after a deadly terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow Region.

2024-03-23T03:19+0000

2024-03-23T03:19+0000

2024-03-23T03:19+0000

world

russia

viktor orban

moscow

hungary

moscow concert hall attack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/16/1117496075_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b0a7973cee7734c6f066ebb59e35bc89.jpg

"I would like to express my deepest condolences to the people of the Russian Federation following the heinous terrorist attack that took place near Moscow this evening. We pray for the families of the victims!" Orban wrote on X.A shooting occurred on Friday in the Crocus City Hall concert venue just outside Moscow to the northwest, followed by a massive fire. According to preliminary data, several armed men opened fire inside the venue. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) initially said 40 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured. Later, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said 115 people were hospitalized, adding that more then 30 people sought outpatient care. Russia's Investigative Committee, which opened a criminal case into the attack, said over 60 people had been killed in it. Emergency and security services are responding on the scene.Statements condemning the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall and expressing condolences to Russians have been made by top and high-ranking officials of many countries, including Argentina, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, the Czech Republic, Ecuador, the EU, France, Germany, Greece, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Libya, Mali, Malta, Morocco, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Palestine, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, the UAE, the UK, the US, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Uruguay. "We condemn the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. This is a terrible tragedy. We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those affected and killed during today's events," the UK Embassy in Russia said. International organizations, including the United Nations, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab League have also condemned the attack and expressed their condolences.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/dozens-attend-memorial-service-at-russian-church-in-washington-for-moscow-terror-attack-victims-1117502248.html

russia

moscow

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moscow terrorist attack, crocus attack, terrorism in russia, crocus concert hall attack