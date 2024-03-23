https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/moscow-crocus-city-hall-attack-whats-known-so-far-1117508237.html
Moscow Crocus City Hall Attack: What’s Known So Far?
Moscow Crocus City Hall Attack: What’s Known So Far?
Sputnik International
The attack came on Friday evening, when at least four gunmen burst into a concert venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region, opening fire and throwing grenades or incendiary bombs, setting the building ablaze.
2024-03-23T12:16+0000
2024-03-23T12:16+0000
2024-03-23T12:16+0000
russia
russia
crocus city hall
moscow region
terrorist attack
arrest
terrorists
moscow concert hall attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/17/1117508071_0:0:3416:1923_1920x0_80_0_0_042234c679e95ae05d77e5e73436262a.jpg
The number of those killed in the March 22 terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the Moscow Region has risen to 143, including three children, with 107 more taken to hospital.The death toll from the attack is expected to increase further, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement on Saturday.Preliminary data has shown that the causes of deaths are gunshot wounds and poisoning by combustion products, according to the statement.The attack was thoroughly planned and the perpetrators had weapons prepared in advance in a cache, the FSB noted, adding that work is underway to determine all the circumstances of the incident.Earlier in the day, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov reported the arrest of 11 suspects in connection with the attack to Russian President Vladimir Putin, including all four directly involved in it. The suspects were detained in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, according to the FSB.Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, wrote on her Telegram channel that a man detained on suspicion of being involved in the Crocus City Hall attack admitted to shooting innocent people for money.The suspected terrorist claimed that although curators promised to pay him 500,000 rubles ($5,418), he allegedly received just half of the sum, according to Simonyan.In another development, Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock denounced the Crocus City Hall attack, signaling the international organization’s readiness to assist Russian authorities in the relevant investigation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/probe-will-inevitably-reveal-who-ordered-crocus-attack-elite-russian-anti-terror-unit-vet-1117500152.html
russia
moscow region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/17/1117508071_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ea453361450f3f7ed7c39841d54e8b8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian-ukrainian border, terrorist attack on crocus city hall, detention of suspected terrorists involved in crocus city hall attack, moscow concert hall attack
russian-ukrainian border, terrorist attack on crocus city hall, detention of suspected terrorists involved in crocus city hall attack, moscow concert hall attack
Moscow Crocus City Hall Attack: What’s Known So Far?
The incident came on Friday evening, when at least four gunners burst into a concert venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region, opening fire and throwing grenades or incendiary bombs and setting the building ablaze.
The number of those killed in the March 22 terrorist attack
at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the Moscow Region has risen to 143
, including three children, with 107 more
taken to hospital.
The death toll from the attack is expected to increase further, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement on Saturday.
Preliminary data has shown that the causes of deaths are gunshot wounds and poisoning by combustion products, according to the statement.
This comes as Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that after the Crocus City Hall attack, "the criminals intended to cross the Russian-Ukrainian border and had relevant contacts on the Ukrainian side of the border."
The attack was thoroughly planned and the perpetrators had weapons prepared in advance in a cache, the FSB noted, adding that work is underway to determine all the circumstances of the incident.
Earlier in the day, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov reported the arrest of 11 suspects in connection with the attack to Russian President Vladimir Putin, including all four directly involved in it. The suspects were detained in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, according to the FSB.
In a separate development, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that over the past ten years, “Western liberal regimes have turned Ukraine into a center for spreading terrorism,” where "those involved in the Crocus City Hall attack tried to find a shelter.”
Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, wrote on her Telegram channel that a man detained on suspicion of being involved in the Crocus City Hall attack admitted to shooting innocent people for money.
The suspected terrorist claimed that although curators promised to pay him 500,000 rubles ($5,418), he allegedly received just half of the sum, according to Simonyan.
In another development, Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock denounced the Crocus City Hall attack, signaling the international organization’s readiness to assist Russian authorities in the relevant investigation.
"I strongly condemn the attack at the Crocus City Hall which was a terrible act against innocent civilians. Our thoughts are with the victims, and their families and friends. Interpol is ready to provide support to the investigation by Russian authorities," Stock wrote on X (formerly Twitter).