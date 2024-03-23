https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/terrorist-attack-in-moscow-does-not-look-like-isis-handiwork-expert-1117512832.html

Scott Ritter: Terrorist Attack in Moscow Does Not Look Like ISIS' Handiwork

Sputnik International

Washington’s attempts to pin the blame for the March 22 terrorist attack in Moscow on ISIS* appears suspect due to the perpetrators’ behavior, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik.Pointing out the fact that the terrorists were apprehended while fleeing towards Ukraine, Ritter remarked how “people of violence” have a tendency to “navigate towards their ‘true north’” at the end of the day.“What I mean by that is, let's take a special forces team operating behind enemy lines: if they're compromised, they try to go home, they try to escape and evade towards the friendly lines,” he explained. “ISIS has loyalty to their perverted version of religion, God. Their ‘true north’ is to become martyrs, to navigate home to heaven.”“But that's not what these terrorists did,” he continued. “Their true north was Ukraine, and they were navigating toward Ukraine. And that's all we need to know about this. This was an attack that was linked to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Who was behind this attack? Who are the masterminds? The Russian security services will find out. But whoever they are, they reside in Ukraine.”ISIS (also known as ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

