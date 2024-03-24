International
Russia
Air Defenses Destroy Several Targets Over Crimea's Sevastopol - Governor
Air Defenses Destroy Several Targets Over Crimea's Sevastopol - Governor
Sputnik International
Air defense systems have shot down several air targets in the Crimean city of Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said, adding that a child suffered a shrapnel wound as a result of the attack.
"Air defenses continue to operate. Several air targets have been shot down, according to preliminary data," Razvozhayev said on Telegram. Besides the child, a woman was wounded in the arm when debris from the downed missiles hit a five-story house, the governor said, adding that over 10 projectiles had been destroyed.One person was killed and four others were injured as a result of the attack on the city, Razvozhayev said on Telegram on Sunday. He added that a 65-year-old man died after a rocket fragment hit a residential building.
03:47 GMT 24.03.2024
Radar systems aboard vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet as they dock in their home base in Sevastopol.
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - Air defense systems have shot down several air targets in the Crimean city of Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Saturday, adding that a child suffered a shrapnel wound as a result of the attack.
"Air defenses continue to operate. Several air targets have been shot down, according to preliminary data," Razvozhayev said on Telegram.
Besides the child, a woman was wounded in the arm when debris from the downed missiles hit a five-story house, the governor said, adding that over 10 projectiles had been destroyed.
World
One person was killed and four others were injured as a result of the attack on the city, Razvozhayev said on Telegram on Sunday. He added that a 65-year-old man died after a rocket fragment hit a residential building.
