Air Defenses Destroy Several Targets Over Crimea's Sevastopol - Governor

Air defense systems have shot down several air targets in the Crimean city of Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said, adding that a child suffered a shrapnel wound as a result of the attack.

"Air defenses continue to operate. Several air targets have been shot down, according to preliminary data," Razvozhayev said on Telegram. Besides the child, a woman was wounded in the arm when debris from the downed missiles hit a five-story house, the governor said, adding that over 10 projectiles had been destroyed.One person was killed and four others were injured as a result of the attack on the city, Razvozhayev said on Telegram on Sunday. He added that a 65-year-old man died after a rocket fragment hit a residential building.

