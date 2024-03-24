https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/putin-1999-nato-bombing-of-serbia---great-tragedy-war-launched-by-west-1117524169.html
Putin: 1999 NATO Bombing of Serbia - ‘Great Tragedy,’ War Launched by West
Putin: 1999 NATO Bombing of Serbia - ‘Great Tragedy,’ War Launched by West
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia a great tragedy, adding that the West, in fact, launched a war in Europe at that time.
2024-03-24T10:50+0000
2024-03-24T10:50+0000
2024-03-24T10:50+0000
world
vladimir putin
yugoslavia
nato
serbia
nato expansion
kosovo
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117397633_0:244:3194:2041_1920x0_80_0_0_ecd1fee514151473b3666447eb835bc5.jpg
In 1999, an armed confrontation between Albanian separatists from the Kosovo Liberation Army and the Serbian army and police led to the bombing of Yugoslavia by NATO forces, which started on March 24 and lasted for over two months. The Serbian authorities say that about 2,500 people, including 89 children, were killed and about 12,500 people were injured in the bombings. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the use of depleted uranium weapons caused an increase in the number of cancer patients in the country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/u-turn-over-atlantic-how-russian-pm-primakov-showed-moscow-wont-be-us-satellite-1117506919.html
yugoslavia
serbia
kosovo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117397633_465:0:3194:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f6fdeae403396d6691437cf0c97ed8e0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
yugoslavia bombing, yugoslavia nato, serbia, putin on nato, nato expansion, russia-nato showdown, nato bloc
yugoslavia bombing, yugoslavia nato, serbia, putin on nato, nato expansion, russia-nato showdown, nato bloc
Putin: 1999 NATO Bombing of Serbia - ‘Great Tragedy,’ War Launched by West
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin called the 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia a great tragedy, adding that the West, in fact, launched a war in Europe at that time.
In 1999, an armed confrontation between Albanian separatists from the Kosovo Liberation Army and the Serbian army and police led to the bombing of Yugoslavia by NATO forces, which started on March 24 and lasted for over two months. The Serbian authorities say that about 2,500 people, including 89 children, were killed and about 12,500 people were injured in the bombings. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the use of depleted uranium weapons caused an increase in the number of cancer patients in the country.
"A great tragedy. What the West has done is unacceptable. Without any resolution of the UN Security Council they started direct military actions, in fact, a war in the center of Europe," Putin said in an interview for a documentary that was broadcast by Russia's TV channel on Sunday, on the 25th anniversary of the start of the NATO bombing.