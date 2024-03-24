https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/rescue-operation-at-crocus-city-hall-completed-search-underway---moscow-region-governor-1117514200.html

Rescue Operation at Crocus City Hall Completed, Search Underway - Moscow Region Governor

The rescue operation at the Crocus City Hall concert venue wrapped up, with 133 bodies pulled from the rubble, while the search effort is still underway, Moscow Region Governor Vorobyov said.

"The rescue operation at the scene of the tragedy has been completed. The search operation is still ongoing. Today, rescuers have cleared a huge swathe of the auditorium. Over the course of 24 hours, 133 bodies have been pulled from under the rubble, we have managed to tentatively establish the identities of 50 victims. Identification by relatives is ahead. In hospitals, doctors are fighting for the lives of 107 people," Vorobyov wrote on Telegram. A shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that at least three men in camouflage had broken into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs.The Russian Investigative Committee said the number of those killed in the terrorist attack had so far reached 133, according to the latest data. Eleven people were detained in connection with the attack, including four who were directly responsible, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said. All four were detained in the Russian region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine, a few hours apart, the FSB added

