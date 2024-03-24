https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/terrorist-attack-on-crocus-city-hall-may-be-discussed-at-un-security-council--un-official-1117514054.html

Terrorist Attack on Crocus City Hall May Be Discussed at UN Security Council – UN Official

Terrorist Attack on Crocus City Hall May Be Discussed at UN Security Council – UN Official

Sputnik International

The terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow could be discussed at the UNSC meeting, UN Under Secretary General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov told Sputnik.

2024-03-24T01:30+0000

2024-03-24T01:30+0000

2024-03-24T01:30+0000

russia

russia

moscow

the united nations (un)

vladimir voronkov

un security council (unsc)

moscow concert hall attack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/17/1117504784_0:0:3195:1797_1920x0_80_0_0_4bc0ecaa8dab9849924ab1620986da03.jpg

A Sputnik correspondent asked Voronkov a number of questions, including about the committee's readiness to assist Russia in investigating the terrorist attack and the possible involvement of the Islamic State* in the attack. A shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that at least three men in camouflage had broken into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs.The Russian Investigative Committee said the number of those killed in the terrorist attack had so far reached 133, according to the latest data.*ISIS (also known as Daesh/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/who-was-real-mastermind-behind-shooting-in-moscow-1117510871.html

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

terrorist attack at the crocus city hall, unsc russia meeting, un under secretary general for counter-terrorism vladimir voronkov, un on crocus attack