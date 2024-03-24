https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/terrorist-attack-on-crocus-city-hall-may-be-discussed-at-un-security-council--un-official-1117514054.html
Terrorist Attack on Crocus City Hall May Be Discussed at UN Security Council – UN Official
The terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow could be discussed at the UNSC meeting, UN Under Secretary General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov told Sputnik.
A Sputnik correspondent asked Voronkov a number of questions, including about the committee's readiness to assist Russia in investigating the terrorist attack and the possible involvement of the Islamic State* in the attack. A shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that at least three men in camouflage had broken into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs.The Russian Investigative Committee said the number of those killed in the terrorist attack had so far reached 133, according to the latest data.*ISIS (also known as Daesh/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow could be discussed at one of the upcoming meetings of the UN Security Council, UN Under Secretary General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov told Sputnik.
A Sputnik correspondent asked Voronkov a number of questions, including about the committee's readiness to assist Russia in investigating the terrorist attack and the possible involvement of the Islamic State* in the attack.
"As I assume, these issues will be raised and discussed at one of the upcoming meetings of the UN Security Council, which can give appropriate instructions to its Counter-Terrorism Committee," Voronkov said.
A shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that at least three men
in camouflage had broken into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs.
The Russian Investigative Committee said the number of those killed in the terrorist attack had so far reached 133, according to the latest data.
*ISIS (also known as Daesh/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.