International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/former-taiwanese-regional-leader-to-visit-mainland-china-from-april-1-11-1117537708.html
Former Taiwanese Regional Leader to Visit Mainland China From April 1-11
Former Taiwanese Regional Leader to Visit Mainland China From April 1-11
Sputnik International
Former Taiwanese regional leader Ma Ying-jeou will visit mainland China from April 1-11, with trips to Beijing, Chinese provinces and other places included in the agenda, Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Chen Binhua said on Monday.
2024-03-25T09:27+0000
2024-03-25T09:27+0000
asia
china
taiwan
taiwan strait
ma ying-jeou
one china policy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107093/48/1070934866_0:0:3888:2188_1920x0_80_0_0_b578bc03aad07bf3dd6bb22d7e70553f.jpg
"Ma Ying-jeou as the head of a delegation of Taiwanese youth will pay a visit to [the Chinese provinces of] Guangdong and Shaanxi, as well as Beijing and other places," Chen was quoted as saying by the state-run China Central Television broadcaster. The agenda includes participation in different events such as an ancestor worship ceremony, the broadcaster reported. At the same time, no information has been provided on whether the former Taiwanese leader will hold any meetings with Chinese officials. "We welcome the visit of Mr. Ma Ying-jeou at the head of the delegation," Chen added. Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/today-ukraine-tomorrow-taiwan-western-neocons-look-east-1117050517.html
china
taiwan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107093/48/1070934866_0:0:3456:2592_1920x0_80_0_0_89dc0fc6b88c8bc98229e498401f68c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, taiwan, asia, taiwanese strait, ma ying-jeou china, one china policy, mainland china
china, taiwan, asia, taiwanese strait, ma ying-jeou china, one china policy, mainland china

Former Taiwanese Regional Leader to Visit Mainland China From April 1-11

09:27 GMT 25.03.2024
© AP Photo / Kin CheungA general view of central downtown, including from top left, Bank of China, The Cheung Kong Center, HSBC's headquarters and the Standard Chartered Bank as well as the Legislation Council, bottom, in Hong Kong
A general view of central downtown, including from top left, Bank of China, The Cheung Kong Center, HSBC's headquarters and the Standard Chartered Bank as well as the Legislation Council, bottom, in Hong Kong - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2024
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Former Taiwanese regional leader Ma Ying-jeou will visit mainland China from April 1-11, with trips to Beijing, Chinese provinces and other places included in the agenda, Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Chen Binhua said on Monday.
"Ma Ying-jeou as the head of a delegation of Taiwanese youth will pay a visit to [the Chinese provinces of] Guangdong and Shaanxi, as well as Beijing and other places," Chen was quoted as saying by the state-run China Central Television broadcaster.
The agenda includes participation in different events such as an ancestor worship ceremony, the broadcaster reported. At the same time, no information has been provided on whether the former Taiwanese leader will hold any meetings with Chinese officials.
A group of navy personnel pass through Taiwan's domestically-made submarine during the naming and launching ceremony of domestically-made submarines at CSBC Corp's shipyards in Kaohsiung, Southern Taiwan, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.02.2024
Analysis
Today Ukraine, Tomorrow Taiwan: Western Neocons Look East
29 February, 04:25 GMT
"We welcome the visit of Mr. Ma Ying-jeou at the head of the delegation," Chen added.
Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала