Former Taiwanese Regional Leader to Visit Mainland China From April 1-11

Former Taiwanese regional leader Ma Ying-jeou will visit mainland China from April 1-11, with trips to Beijing, Chinese provinces and other places included in the agenda, Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Chen Binhua said on Monday.

"Ma Ying-jeou as the head of a delegation of Taiwanese youth will pay a visit to [the Chinese provinces of] Guangdong and Shaanxi, as well as Beijing and other places," Chen was quoted as saying by the state-run China Central Television broadcaster. The agenda includes participation in different events such as an ancestor worship ceremony, the broadcaster reported. At the same time, no information has been provided on whether the former Taiwanese leader will hold any meetings with Chinese officials. "We welcome the visit of Mr. Ma Ying-jeou at the head of the delegation," Chen added. Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

