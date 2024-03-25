International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/france-arranges-flights-to-evacuate-its-citizens-from-haiti-1117535340.html
France Arranges Flights to Evacuate Its Citizens From Haiti
France Arranges Flights to Evacuate Its Citizens From Haiti
Sputnik International
France is opening special flights to evacuate its "most vulnerable citizens" from Haiti amid armed unrest in the country, the French Foreign Ministry said.
2024-03-25T06:15+0000
2024-03-25T06:15+0000
world
france
haiti
port-au-prince
ariel henry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0c/1117282261_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_96abcba32c11a42c9201ad417995ebf3.jpg
On February 29, gang violence erupted in the downtown area of Port-au-Prince while Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry was visiting Kenya to seek an agreement for the deployment of foreign forces in Haiti to fight organized crime. The gangs said their goal was to prevent the prime minister from returning to Haiti. They took control over many parts of the city and stormed Haiti's largest prison, freeing an unconfirmed number of inmates. The Haitian government declared a state of emergency in the capital region. On March 11, Henry announced that he would resign when a transitional presidential council was created.The ministry added that the French embassy in Port-au-Prince remains open and continues to operate despite "deteriorating conditions."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240317/haiti-health-care-system-collapses-amid-unrest-hospitals-looted---reports-1117388895.html
france
haiti
port-au-prince
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0c/1117282261_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_62f7eb12f02fe511b91941ec7142b92a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, haiti, haiti evacuation, haiti unrest, france haiti
france, haiti, haiti evacuation, haiti unrest, france haiti

France Arranges Flights to Evacuate Its Citizens From Haiti

06:15 GMT 25.03.2024
© AP Photo / Odelyn JosephA man pushes a wheelbarrow past burning tires during a protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, March 7, 2024.
A man pushes a wheelbarrow past burning tires during a protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, March 7, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2024
© AP Photo / Odelyn Joseph
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France is opening special flights to evacuate its "most vulnerable citizens" from Haiti amid armed unrest in the country, the French Foreign Ministry said.
On February 29, gang violence erupted in the downtown area of Port-au-Prince while Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry was visiting Kenya to seek an agreement for the deployment of foreign forces in Haiti to fight organized crime. The gangs said their goal was to prevent the prime minister from returning to Haiti. They took control over many parts of the city and stormed Haiti's largest prison, freeing an unconfirmed number of inmates. The Haitian government declared a state of emergency in the capital region. On March 11, Henry announced that he would resign when a transitional presidential council was created.
Armed members of the G9 and Family gang stand guard at their roadblock in the Delmas 6 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2024
Americas
Haiti Health Care System Collapses Amid Unrest, Hospitals Looted - Reports
17 March, 15:17 GMT
"Due to the suspension of commercial flights to Port-au-Prince, the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, together with the Ministry of Defense, is opening special flights to allow the most vulnerable citizens to leave the country," the ministry said on X on Sunday.
The ministry added that the French embassy in Port-au-Prince remains open and continues to operate despite "deteriorating conditions."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала