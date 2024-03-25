https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/hamas-says-welcomes-adoption-of-unsc-resolution-on-ceasefire-in-gaza-during-ramadan-1117545083.html

Hamas Says Welcomes Adoption of UNSC Resolution on Ceasefire in Gaza During Ramadan

The Palestinian movement Hamas welcomed on Monday the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during Ramadan

Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling for an immediate Ramadan ceasefire in Gaza that leads to a lasting and sustainable ceasefire. The motion was sponsored by the 10 non-permanent members of the council. Fourteen countries voted in favor, while the United States abstained. "The Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement welcomes the UN Security Council's call for an immediate ceasefire, we stress the need to achieve a permanent ceasefire that will lead to the withdrawal of all Zionist [Israeli] forces from the Gaza Strip and the return of displaced persons to the homes from which they left," the statement said. Hamas also confirmed its readiness to participate in an immediate prisoner exchange with Israel.

