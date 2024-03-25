On Palm Sunday, Celebrations in Gaza and Jerusalem Contrast

International
While thousands of Christians celebrated Palm Sunday in east Jerusalem, the scene was far more solemn for the last remaining Catholics in Gaza.
The crowd undoubtedly acted as a boon for the Israeli economy which shrunk at an annualized 19.4% over the last quarter, partially because of a massive drop in tourism. US media quoted an American visitor, Jennifer Weedon. "I'm here because I love Jesus Christ," she explained. "I know there is a lot going on here in the Holy Land and I'm here to pray for the Jews, I'm here to pray for everyone."There was one group of Christians who were unable to make it to the celebration in Jerusalem: Those in the West Bank."Many of my friends from the West Bank, they weren't able to come," Hanna Tams, a Palestinian who blamed tightened movement restrictions during Israel's siege on Gaza. "The Israeli authorities are not giving them permission," he saidAt least one pilgrim held a sign about the plight of Christians living in Gaza. "Save us lord. The Church of Saint Porphyrius and Holy Family Church, Gaza," the placard read, but the reports made no mention of disruptions to the services or direct calls for a ceasefire.Meanwhile, at the Holy Family Church in Gaza, another Palm Sunday celebration was occurring, where the mood was decidedly more somber.Less than 3,000 feet from al-Shifa hospital, where Israel is in the midst of a deadly, week-long raid, practitioners at the last remaining Catholic Church in Gaza gathered to call for peace.In December, an Israeli sniper reportedly shot and killed two members of the church days before Christmas. The act was described by Pope Francis as "terrorism."Unlike the celebrations at the Mount of Olives, the Palm Sunday celebration at the Holy Family Church was undoubtedly smaller than normal. A relative of one of the women killed by the sniper said in December that he had already lost 20 family members to Israeli attacks.According to the Health Ministry of Gaza, at least 32,226 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, a large majority being women and children.
News
On Sunday, media outlets covered the celebration in Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives, which was attended by thousands of the “Christian faithful” who, according to the reports “swelled to a similar size as last year.”
The crowd undoubtedly acted as a boon for the Israeli economy which shrunk at an annualized 19.4% over the last quarter, partially because of a massive drop in tourism.
US media quoted an American visitor, Jennifer Weedon. “I’m here because I love Jesus Christ,” she explained. “I know there is a lot going on here in the Holy Land and I’m here to pray for the Jews, I’m here to pray for everyone.”
Another visitor, David Manini from Italy, told outlets that he doesn’t feel the effects of the war. “I’m very excited. It’s my first time here in Jerusalem. Although there is a war, in my impression I don’t feel any kind of tension.”
There was one group of Christians who were unable to make it to the celebration in Jerusalem: Those in the West Bank.
“Many of my friends from the West Bank, they weren’t able to come,” Hanna Tams, a Palestinian who blamed tightened movement restrictions during Israel’s siege on Gaza. “The Israeli authorities are not giving them permission,” he said
U.S. President Joe Biden, center left, pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2024
Analysis
World Sees Gaza as ‘US Genocide’ Not Just Israel’s
22 March, 04:10 GMT
At least one pilgrim held a sign about the plight of Christians living in Gaza. “Save us lord. The Church of Saint Porphyrius and Holy Family Church, Gaza,” the placard read, but the reports made no mention of disruptions to the services or direct calls for a ceasefire.
Meanwhile, at the Holy Family Church in Gaza, another Palm Sunday celebration was occurring, where the mood was decidedly more somber.
Less than 3,000 feet from al-Shifa hospital, where Israel is in the midst of a deadly, week-long raid, practitioners at the last remaining Catholic Church in Gaza gathered to call for peace.
“This year, we don't have the heart to celebrate,” Nabila Saleh, a sister at the Holy Family Church, told French media. “It's true that we decorated, but we don't feel the joy of other years.”
In December, an Israeli sniper reportedly shot and killed two members of the church days before Christmas. The act was described by Pope Francis as “terrorism.”
Unlike the celebrations at the Mount of Olives, the Palm Sunday celebration at the Holy Family Church was undoubtedly smaller than normal. A relative of one of the women killed by the sniper said in December that he had already lost 20 family members to Israeli attacks.
According to the Health Ministry of Gaza, at least 32,226 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, a large majority being women and children.
