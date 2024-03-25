International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/russia-sends-demarche-to-us-over-extension-of-continental-shelf-1117538768.html
Russia Sends Demarche to US Over Extension of Continental Shelf
Russia Sends Demarche to US Over Extension of Continental Shelf
Sputnik International
Russia has sent a demarche to the United States over its decision to unilaterally extend its continental shelf, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
2024-03-25T11:15+0000
2024-03-25T11:15+0000
world
russia
us
continental shelf
foreign ministry
environmental control system (ecs)
bering sea
arctic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116300757_0:72:2777:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_0c546f989aa7cad69dbb5421fd80b154.jpg
In December 2023, the US authorities released official coordinates of the extended continental shelf (ECS) beyond 200 nautical miles from the coast in the Arctic, Atlantic (east coast), Bering Sea, Pacific (west coast), Mariana Islands, and two areas in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the ministry, Russia said that it does not recognized the changes in the US ECS during an ongoing session of the International Seabed Authority in Jamaica.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/russia-lambasts-us-unacceptable-claims-to-arctic-shelf-1115789768.html
russia
bering sea
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116300757_253:0:2525:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_e4fa10829125f848a599390ba62c8b27.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia demarche, continental shelf, russia demarche us, us continental shelf
russia demarche, continental shelf, russia demarche us, us continental shelf

Russia Sends Demarche to US Over Extension of Continental Shelf

11:15 GMT 25.03.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim BlinovRussian Foreign Affairs Ministry building dominates the landscape against the sky, in Moscow
Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry building dominates the landscape against the sky, in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has sent a demarche to the United States over its decision to unilaterally extend its continental shelf, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
In December 2023, the US authorities released official coordinates of the extended continental shelf (ECS) beyond 200 nautical miles from the coast in the Arctic, Atlantic (east coast), Bering Sea, Pacific (west coast), Mariana Islands, and two areas in the Gulf of Mexico.
In this Oct. 25, 2016 photo provided by the U.S. Army Alaska, paratroopers secure an area in view of the aurora borealis, or northern lights, during night live-fire training at Fort Greely, Alaska. The battalion spent much of Exercise Spartan Cerberus in subzero temperatures training in Arctic, airborne and infantry tasks. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2023
World
Russia Lambasts 'Unacceptable' US Claims to Arctic Shelf
24 December 2023, 18:57 GMT
According to the ministry, Russia said that it does not recognized the changes in the US ECS during an ongoing session of the International Seabed Authority in Jamaica.

"The US's unilateral steps do not comply with the rules and procedures established by international law … A corresponding demarche was sent to the American side via a bilateral line in past," the ministry said.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала