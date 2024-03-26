https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/airstrikes-hit-headquarters-of-allied-forces-of-syrian-army-in-deir-ez-zor---source-1117551161.html

Airstrikes Hit Headquarters of Allied Forces of Syrian Army in Deir ez-Zor - Source

Airstrikes were carried out on the headquarters of forces allied to the Syrian army in the province of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria, killing and injuring civilians and military personnel, a source told Sputnik.

"Unknown aircraft struck the headquarters of the allied forces in the central part of the city of Deir ez-Zor, as a result, 15 civilians, including women and children, and several soldiers were injured," the source said. The source also noted that several soldiers were killed in an attack on the headquarters of the allied forces in the city of Al Mayadin in Deir ez-Zor. In addition, the headquarters of allied forces in the city of Al Bukamal on the border with Iraq were also attacked, the source said.

