Russia Hits Out at Hawkish Nuclear Policy Remark by UK Leaders

The position of the UK leadership is hostile to Russia, there is nothing new, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps's nuclear policy of the island state.

2024-03-26T11:07+0000

2024-03-26T11:07+0000

2024-03-26T11:37+0000

On Tuesday, Shapps said that Russia is allegedly using reckless nuclear rhetoric to prevent others from sending aid to Ukraine, but the United Kingdom is ready to review its nuclear policy in the light of the international security environment and the actions of potential adversaries. "In general, the position of the UK leadership and all representatives of the UK leadership is extremely anti-Russian, hostile to us. We must proceed from this. In fact, there is nothing new," Peskov told reporters.On Crocus Terror Attack InvestigationThe investigation into the terrorist attack against Crocus City Hall outside Moscow is still in progress, and statements will be made when necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday."But I repeat once again, while the investigation is ongoing, any official authorities cannot make any statements on this matter," Peskov told reporters, when asked if terrorists could have links to the Ukrainian authorities.The investigation will provide statements when necessary, the spokesman added.Putin Communicates Globally: Holds Phone Calls With Global South's LeadersRussian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with Nguyen Phu Trong, the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who expressed condolences over the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack, the Kremlin said on Tuesday."At the initiative of the Vietnamese side, a telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong. The general secretary ... expressed deep condolences in connection with the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall," the Kremlin said in a statement.During the talks, the leaders also noted the similarity of the countries' positions on main issues on the international agenda, the statement read."They expressed confidence that the Russian-Vietnamese comprehensive strategic partnership will continue to strengthen," the Kremlin said.Also, Putin held a phone conversation with Abdourahmane Tchiani, the chairman of Niger’s National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, and the parties discussed the situation in the Sahel region, the Kremlin said.“There was also an exchange of views on the situation in the Sahel region with an emphasis on coordinating actions in matters of ensuring security and combating terrorism,” the Kremlin said, adding that the sides expressed readiness to increase the level of political dialogue and cooperation in various fields.During the conversation, Tchiani offered condolences over the deadly attack against the Crocus City Hall concert venue outside Moscow on Friday.

