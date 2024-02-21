https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/failed-trident-missile-launch-casts-doubt-on-us-and-uk-nuclear-capability-1116908317.html

Failed Trident Missile Launch Casts Doubt on US and UK Nuclear Capability

The UK's test on a Trident II missile with a dummy warhead has ended in ridicule after the ICBM crashed in the sea right next to the submarine that launched it after the missile’s first-stage boosters apparently failed to ignite.

The UK's test on a Trident II missile with a dummy warhead has ended in ridicule after the ICBM crashed in the sea right next to the submarine that launched it after the missile’s first-stage boosters apparently failed to ignite.The UK Defense Ministry promptly claimed that the British nuclear deterrent (comprised solely of the Trident II missiles) remains “effective” and attributed the launch failure to an “anomaly” of some sort.Commenting on this development, military analyst and editor of Arsenal Otechestva (Arsenal of the Fatherland) media outlet Alexei Leonkov pointed out that Trident II missiles are made in the United States, not in Britain.After the 2016 Trident II test launch when the missile ended up flying in the wrong direction, the UK invested considerable money and effort into rectifying the problems with these ICBS, all in vain if the 2024 test is any indication, Leonkov pointed out.He also observed that the US laboratory that was supposed to develop a new warhead for Trident II is yet to do so.He did note, however, that London may rectify this situation somewhat by deploying tactical nuclear weapons – namely, the US-made B61-12 nuclear bombs that could be delivered via the F-35 jets Britain bought from the United States.Meanwhile, the Russian nuclear arsenal has undergone significant upgrades since the end of the Cold War era, now featuring advanced weapons such as RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, Avangard hypersonic gliders and Bulava-M submarine-based ballistic missiles, to name a few.Noting that China, North Korea and India are working on improving their respective nuclear arsenals, Leonkov pointed out that Beijing, like Russia, also already has its own hypersonic gliding vehicle whereas neither the US nor UK can boast of any such success.“As far as NATO is concerned, only France has a relatively modern nuclear arsenal since 2015,” he added.

