Russian Forces Hit Decision-Making Centers in Ukraine - MoD
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces conducted precision strikes targeting decision-making centers, Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) facilities, and Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, Russia's Ministry of Defense reports. The goals of these strikes were achieved with all targets eliminated.
2024-03-26T10:26+0000
2024-03-26T10:26+0000
2024-03-26T10:52+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
donetsk
ukrainian security service (sbu)
The Russian armed forces have launched a massive strike on Ukraine's decision-making centers and military facilities with missiles and drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday."Over the past 24 hours, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with high-precision long-range sea- and land-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against decision-making centers, facilities of the Ukrainian security service, military-industrial complex enterprises, as well as locations of Ukrainian national formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said in a statement, adding that all targets were hit.Ukraine has lost more than 425 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Russian armed forces have taken better positions near Donetsk and Avdeyevka."The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 425 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles and seven vehicles [in the Donetsk region]," the ministry said in a statement.Kiev has also lost up to 280 soldiers in the Avdeyevka vicinity and up to 105 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.
Russian Forces Hit Decision-Making Centers in Ukraine - MoD
10:26 GMT 26.03.2024 (Updated: 10:52 GMT 26.03.2024)
Being updated
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces conducted precision strikes targeting decision-making centers, Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) facilities, and Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, Russia's Ministry of Defense reports. The goals of these strikes were achieved with all targets eliminated.
The Russian armed forces have launched a massive strike on Ukraine's decision-making centers and military facilities
with missiles and drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with high-precision long-range sea- and land-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against decision-making centers, facilities of the Ukrainian security service, military-industrial complex enterprises, as well as locations of Ukrainian national formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said in a statement, adding that all targets were hit.
Ukraine has lost more than 425 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The Russian armed forces have taken better positions near Donetsk and Avdeyevka.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 425 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles and seven vehicles [in the Donetsk region]," the ministry said in a statement.
Kiev has also lost up to 280 soldiers in the Avdeyevka vicinity and up to 105 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.