Ukraine Faces Anti-Aircraft Missile Deficit Amid Russia's High-Precision Strikes

Ukraine is facing a growing deficit of anti-aircraft missiles, Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat was quoted as telling local media.

Ukraine is facing a growing deficit of anti-aircraft missiles, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat was quoted as telling local media.He added that Ukraine had “spent a considerable reserve" on the torrent of recent Russian high-precision strikes targeting enemy energy infrastructure, military bases, military production facilities, and decision-making centers.“We have more and more western equipment today and, accordingly, it needs maintenance, repair, updating, replenishment, and corresponding ammunition,” said Yuriy Ihnat.A recent report revealed that Ukrainian air defense systems would not be able to repel all Russian attacks this winter due to a shortage of interceptor missiles. The United States will soon be unable to supply Ukraine with missiles for Patriot surface-to-air systems, which can cost from $2 million to $4 million apiece, The New York Times reported at the start of the year, quoting White House and Pentagon officials.Kiev's shortage of anti-aircraft missiles comes amid Russia's ramped up strikes against Ukraine's energy and military infrastructure since late December, attacking ammunition and fuel depots, airfields, military headquarters and other targets.The Russian military, which has sought to avoid targeting residential buildings or social infrastructure, kept its promise to retaliate for Ukraine's brazen attacks. They included one on Donetsk city in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Orthodox Christmas Eve, along with others Russian frontline towns during the winter holidays.Kiev carried out cluster munition and multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) strikes on Russia's Belgorod region on New Year's Eve, killing 25 people and injuring over 100. Moscow dubbed the attacks “terrorist acts,” warning of more strikes on Ukrainian military targets in response.Kiev's quest to garner ever more support from its Western donors has become an increasingly daunting challenge. The US ran out of funding for Ukraine on December 30 after the US Congress adjourned for the winter holiday break without reaching a deal on security at the US border with Mexico and additional aid for Ukraine. Republican lawmakers have insisted on the inclusion of more stringent border security measures in the Biden administration’s $106 billion supplemental funding request, which includes more than $60 billion in aid for Ukraine.Meanwhile Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban' blocked the EU's €50 billion ($55 billion US) aid package to Ukraine.Western countries have been providing Ukraine with military aid since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. However, despite the billions-worth of support packages funneled to the Kiev regime, Russia’s Armed Forces successfully accomplished one of the main task's for 2023 — to disrupt Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Over the past year, enemy losses exceeded 215,000 service people and 28,000 weapons systems, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated at a working meeting with military leaders on January 9.The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict, while all cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.

