Russian Troops Reveal How First-Ever German Marder IFV Taken as Trophy

Russian Troops Reveal How First-Ever German Marder IFV Taken as Trophy

2024-03-26T07:07+0000

Russia’s Ministry of Defense published a footage of trophy German-made Marder IFV captured by Russian soldiers in Avdeyevka vicinity. According to the official information, Ukrainian troops abandoned this vehicle during unsuccessful counter-attack.

Russian soldiers had to demine part of the field to access the specimen. The German IFV will now undergo meticulous study by Russian military engineers, who are expected to identify its key vulnerabilities, and provide valuable information for the Russian army on strategic points of attack.Moscow has repeatedly warned that NATO's high-tech weaponry would not affect the success of the special military operation, vowing that these arms will be marked for destruction as legitimate targets, and subsequently reduced to ashes.Earlier, Sputnik published a photo-report from the Army-2023 Military Expo, where Western-made weapons captured during special military operation were on display.

