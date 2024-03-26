https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/russias-mig-31-fighter-escorts-2-uss-b-1-bombers-over-barents-sea--1117560303.html

Russia's MiG-31 Fighter Escorts 2 US's B-1 Bombers Over Barents Sea

Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet on Tuesday escorted two B-1 bombers of the United States over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

As the Russian jet approached, the US bombers adjusted the course of their flight, moved away and then turned away from the border, the statement read."On March 26, Russian airspace control systems detected over the Barents Sea a group air target approaching Russia's state border. To identify an air target and prevent violation of Russia's state border, a MiG-31 fighter from the air defense forces on duty was raised in the air. The Russian fighter crew identified the aerial target as a pair of US Air Force's B-1B strategic bombers," the ministry said in a statement. The flight of the Russian fighter jet was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters and in compliance with security measures, the Russian military added.

