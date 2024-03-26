https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/trumps-fate-in-nys-454m-fraud-case-hangs-in-the-balance-monday-showdown-looms-1117543926.html
Trump's Fate in NY's $454M Fraud Case Hangs in the Balance: Monday Showdown Looms
Trump's Fate in NY's $454M Fraud Case Hangs in the Balance: Monday Showdown Looms
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delve into pressing global issues with insights from a diverse panel of experts.
2024-03-26T04:16+0000
2024-03-26T04:16+0000
2024-03-26T09:16+0000
fault lines
us
radio
donald trump
moscow
ukraine
joe biden
israel
israel-gaza conflict
taiwan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117543767_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f14d999a4213b504228cdfcfd4e0e051.png
Trump's Fate in NY's $454M Fraud Case Hangs in the Balance: Monday Showdown Looms
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delve into pressing global issues with insights from a diverse panel of experts
In the first hour, the focus is on the recent terrorist attack in a Moscow concert hall. International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda provides analysis on the security implications and potential ramifications of the attack.In the second hour, two critical topics are explored. First, the show discusses the passage of the budget, yet the approval of foreign funding to Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel remains uncertain. Constitutionalist and independent journalist Daniel Lazare offers insights into the political dynamics at play.Secondly, the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the death toll has surpassed 32,000, is examined. Journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo sheds light on the dire situation and potential avenues for international intervention.In the final hour, attention turns to the fate of the $454 million bond concerning former President Trump. Lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill discusses the legal complexities surrounding the issue and the potential outcomes for Trump.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
moscow
ukraine
israel
taiwan
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117543767_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fbc3ef08271f3ae9a55770228112bdd1.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, moscow terrorist attack, crocus city hall, ny trump's fraud case, us support for ukraine
fault lines, moscow terrorist attack, crocus city hall, ny trump's fraud case, us support for ukraine
Trump's Fate in NY's $454M Fraud Case Hangs in the Balance: Monday Showdown Looms
04:16 GMT 26.03.2024 (Updated: 09:16 GMT 26.03.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delve into pressing global issues with insights from a diverse panel of experts.
In the first hour, the focus is on the recent terrorist attack in a Moscow concert hall. International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda provides analysis on the security implications and potential ramifications of the attack.
In the second hour, two critical topics are explored. First, the show discusses the passage of the budget, yet the approval of foreign funding to Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel remains uncertain. Constitutionalist and independent journalist Daniel Lazare offers insights into the political dynamics at play.
Secondly, the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the death toll has surpassed 32,000, is examined. Journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo sheds light on the dire situation and potential avenues for international intervention.
In the final hour, attention turns to the fate of the $454 million bond concerning former President Trump. Lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill discusses the legal complexities surrounding the issue and the potential outcomes for Trump.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM