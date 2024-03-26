https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/ukraine-is-behind-the-crocus-terrorist-act---russias-security-council-secretar-1117556338.html
Ukraine Behind Crocus Terrorist Attack - Russia's Security Council Secretary
Ukraine Behind Crocus Terrorist Attack - Russia's Security Council Secretary
Sputnik International
Ukraine, not ISIS, was behind the March 22 terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Russia's Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.
2024-03-26T10:34+0000
2024-03-26T10:34+0000
2024-03-26T11:00+0000
russia
moscow concert hall attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102730/94/1027309444_0:105:3005:1795_1920x0_80_0_0_7ea9e5661ec73c2bd1b4440c8b3a17b1.jpg
Patrushev delivered this remark on Tuesday when asked by reporters who was behind this act of terror, Ukraine or ISIS."Ukraine, of course," Patrushev replied.On March 22, a group of armed terrorists stormed into the Crocus City Hall concert venue, gunning down dozens of people and throwing incendiary devices around.The shooting spree and ensuing blaze that spread across the building claimed the lives of at least 139 and left over 140 people injured.The perpetrators then made an unsuccessful attempt to flee towards the border with Ukraine but were intercepted and apprehended by Russian security forces. The terrorists were brought in alive and are currently awaiting trial while Russian authorities conduct a thorough investigation to identify everyone responsible for this act of terror.*ISIS, also referred to as ISIL and IS, is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/in-bed-with-jihadists-and-neo-nazis-why-crocus-city-hall-terror-attack-cast-slur-upon-west-1117544799.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102730/94/1027309444_404:97:3005:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e59e17036a55c8a08e602e1fca15d24b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
crocus city hall terrorist attack, ukraine
crocus city hall terrorist attack, ukraine
Ukraine Behind Crocus Terrorist Attack - Russia's Security Council Secretary
10:34 GMT 26.03.2024 (Updated: 11:00 GMT 26.03.2024)
Ukraine, not ISIS*, was behind the March 22 terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Russia's Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.
Patrushev delivered this remark on Tuesday when asked by reporters who was behind this act of terror, Ukraine or ISIS
.
"Ukraine, of course," Patrushev replied.
On March 22, a group of armed terrorists stormed into the Crocus City Hall
concert venue, gunning down dozens of people and throwing incendiary devices around.
The shooting spree and ensuing blaze that spread across the building claimed the lives of at least 139 and left over 140 people injured.
The perpetrators then made an unsuccessful attempt to flee towards the border with Ukraine but were intercepted and apprehended by Russian security forces.
The terrorists were brought in alive and are currently awaiting trial while Russian authorities conduct a thorough investigation to identify everyone responsible
for this act of terror.
*ISIS, also referred to as ISIL and IS, is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.