Russian Investigators Seek Arrest Warrant for 8th Suspect in Crocus Terror Case

The Russian Investigative Committee has requested to arrest the eighth defendant in the Crocus City Hall concert venue terrorist attack case, Moscow's Basmanny District Court told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The court said it "has received a case file on Kasimov Alisher Khatamovivch".On March 22, a group of camouflaged men with firearms and explosives stormed Crocus City Hall in the Moscow suburbs, where the popular rock band "Piknik" had put on a concert. The suspects were detained near the Ukrainian border the next morning and were subjected to a thorough interrogation. While a full-scale investigation is currently underway, a total of 137 people have died as a result of the terrorist attack, with an additional two individuals succumbing to their injuries in the hospital.Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that while the "the crime was committed by the hands of radical Islamists, whose ideology the Islamic world itself has been fighting for centuries", the mastermind behind this act of terrorism remains unknown.

