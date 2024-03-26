International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/russian-investigators-seek-arrest-warrant-for-8th-suspect-in-crocus-terror-case-1117554472.html
Russian Investigators Seek Arrest Warrant for 8th Suspect in Crocus Terror Case
Russian Investigators Seek Arrest Warrant for 8th Suspect in Crocus Terror Case
Sputnik International
The Russian Investigative Committee has requested to arrest the eighth defendant in the Crocus City Hall concert venue terrorist attack case, Moscow's Basmanny District Court told Sputnik on Tuesday.
2024-03-26T09:00+0000
2024-03-26T09:03+0000
russia
moscow concert hall attack
russian investigative committee
counter-terrorism
terrorism
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104740/22/1047402264_0:316:3077:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_347b0763691b1ed5a4bd3a3c52b5e628.jpg
The court said it "has received a case file on Kasimov Alisher Khatamovivch".On March 22, a group of camouflaged men with firearms and explosives stormed Crocus City Hall in the Moscow suburbs, where the popular rock band "Piknik" had put on a concert. The suspects were detained near the Ukrainian border the next morning and were subjected to a thorough interrogation. While a full-scale investigation is currently underway, a total of 137 people have died as a result of the terrorist attack, with an additional two individuals succumbing to their injuries in the hospital.Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that while the "the crime was committed by the hands of radical Islamists, whose ideology the Islamic world itself has been fighting for centuries", the mastermind behind this act of terrorism remains unknown.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/in-bed-with-jihadists-and-neo-nazis-why-crocus-city-hall-terror-attack-cast-slur-upon-west-1117544799.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104740/22/1047402264_346:0:3077:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_67d02bc56a817146a610e7cb702eeb83.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
moscow terror attack, crocus terror attack, terrorism moscow, jihadism, crocus terror attack
moscow terror attack, crocus terror attack, terrorism moscow, jihadism, crocus terror attack

Russian Investigators Seek Arrest Warrant for 8th Suspect in Crocus Terror Case

09:00 GMT 26.03.2024 (Updated: 09:03 GMT 26.03.2024)
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankA vehicle of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation
A vehicle of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2024
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Investigative Committee has requested to arrest the eighth defendant in the Crocus City Hall concert venue terrorist attack case, Moscow's Basmanny District Court told Sputnik on Tuesday.
The court said it "has received a case file on Kasimov Alisher Khatamovivch".
On March 22, a group of camouflaged men with firearms and explosives stormed Crocus City Hall in the Moscow suburbs, where the popular rock band "Piknik" had put on a concert. The suspects were detained near the Ukrainian border the next morning and were subjected to a thorough interrogation. While a full-scale investigation is currently underway, a total of 137 people have died as a result of the terrorist attack, with an additional two individuals succumbing to their injuries in the hospital.
Terror attack on Crocus City Hall concert venue. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2024
Analysis
In Bed With Jihadists and Neo-Nazis: Why Crocus City Hall Terror Attack Cast Slur Upon West
Yesterday, 17:22 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that while the "the crime was committed by the hands of radical Islamists, whose ideology the Islamic world itself has been fighting for centuries", the mastermind behind this act of terrorism remains unknown.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала