United States 'Mocking' International Law, Creating 'World of the Jungle'

Journalist Elijah Magnier slammed the US for its disavowal of the Security Council’s ceasefire resolution as well as criticizing Israeli conduct in Gaza. “They know they are doing [war crimes],” said the analyst.

The Biden administration made waves on Monday when its delegation to the UN abstained during a Security Council vote calling for a ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip. The act was significant as the US has vetoed three previous resolutions with similar language.The passage of the statement raised hopes that violence could finally come to an end in the enclave as Israel’s nearly seven month-long operation has left over 32,000 Palestinians dead, most of them thought to be civilians.But the US immediately backpedaled in the hours since, insisting the Security Council resolution is "non-binding." The Biden administration’s statements have caused analysts like Elijah Magnier to conclude the country is using the UN merely to manage its relationship with Israel, damaging the authority of international law and threatening world peace in the process. The journalist offered his thoughts during a discussion on Sputnik’s Fault Lines program Tuesday.“It also requires a mechanism of verification of the ceasefire that has not been put in place,” he noted. “The Americans came out after the meeting of the Security Council with something so absurd by the US ambassador saying, 'well, this resolution is non-binding.'”The statement was made by White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby during a press conference after the vote. The Biden administration has taken pains to insist the United States’ relationship with Israel hasn’t changed in light of the UN resolution. But Magnier said such statements do great damage to the power and legitimacy of international law.“If these laws are not implemented we live in the world of the jungle, we don't live in an institution and we don't live in international law.”The veteran war correspondent, who has reported from Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Sudan, Afghanistan, and Yugoslavia, said the erosion in international cooperation seriously threatens the world’s ability to peacefully resolve global conflicts."When the United Nations Security Council is told by a permanent member, i.e., the US, that this binding resolution is non-binding, then we have a serious problem worldwide," he added.Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel crowed about the United States’ obstruction in an article published on Monday, writing, "it demonstrates the highly limited influence the UN has when weighing into conflicts around the world."But Magnier said the passage of the resolution is a blow to Israel, which carefully attempts to manage its international reputation despite frequently criticizing the UN and disregarding its resolutions."The Israelis give a lot of importance for their image," said the reporter. "This is why when the United Nations is accusing Israel and asking for a ceasefire, that is a demand that the Israelis can ignore, but with consequences… But nothing is going to force the Israelis to implement a resolution when they have already disregarded 64 other United Nations resolutions agreed [to] by the Americans, not abstained by the Americans, in relation to Palestine, and they have never implemented."The correspondent claimed the sadism and brutality of the Israeli military is unprecedented during his time as a journalist.Video has circulated of Israeli soldiers stripping men down to their underwear and rifling through women’s panty drawers after forcing their way into Palestinian homes. Recent footage of the IDF firing on and killing three unarmed Gazan civilians drew widespread condemnation online.

