US Must Stop Illegal Presence in Syria, Support for Terrorists – Syrian Foreign Ministry
US Must Stop Illegal Presence in Syria, Support for Terrorists – Syrian Foreign Ministry
The United States must stop its illegal presence in Syria and the support for ISIS (banned in Russia) and other terrorist groups, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday
Earlier in the day, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that that airstrikes had been carried out on the headquarters of forces allied to the Syrian army in the province of Deir ez-Zur in eastern Syria, killing 8 and injuring over 30 civilians and military personnel. Washington must stop its illegal presence in Syria and stop overtly supporting ISIS* and other terrorist organizations by providing funding and arms for terrorist attacks, the ministry said, as cited by the Syrian news agency SANA.* ISIS (also known as ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
US Must Stop Illegal Presence in Syria, Support for Terrorists – Syrian Foreign Ministry

18:30 GMT 26.03.2024
In this April 4, 2018, file photo, a U.S. soldier sits on an armored vehicle on a newly installed position, near front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The United States must stop its illegal presence in Syria and the support for ISIS (banned in Russia) and other terrorist groups, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that that airstrikes had been carried out on the headquarters of forces allied to the Syrian army in the province of Deir ez-Zur in eastern Syria, killing 8 and injuring over 30 civilians and military personnel.
Washington must stop its illegal presence in Syria and stop overtly supporting ISIS* and other terrorist organizations by providing funding and arms for terrorist attacks, the ministry said, as cited by the Syrian news agency SANA.
World
Russian Intelligence Services Kept Eye on West's Effort to Weaponize ISIS*
16:58 GMT

"Unknown aircraft struck the headquarters of the allied forces in the central part of the city of Deir ez-Zor, as a result, 15 civilians, including women and children, and several soldiers were injured," a source earlier told Sputnik.

* ISIS (also known as ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
