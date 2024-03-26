https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/us-must-stop-illegal-presence-in-syria-support-for-terrorists--syrian-foreign-ministry-1117567660.html

US Must Stop Illegal Presence in Syria, Support for Terrorists – Syrian Foreign Ministry

US Must Stop Illegal Presence in Syria, Support for Terrorists – Syrian Foreign Ministry

The United States must stop its illegal presence in Syria and the support for ISIS (banned in Russia) and other terrorist groups, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that that airstrikes had been carried out on the headquarters of forces allied to the Syrian army in the province of Deir ez-Zur in eastern Syria, killing 8 and injuring over 30 civilians and military personnel. Washington must stop its illegal presence in Syria and stop overtly supporting ISIS* and other terrorist organizations by providing funding and arms for terrorist attacks, the ministry said, as cited by the Syrian news agency SANA.* ISIS (also known as ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

