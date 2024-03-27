https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/north-korean-foreign-trade-minister-yun-jong-ho-arrives-in-moscow-1117582031.html

North Korean Foreign Trade Minister Yun Jong Ho Arrives in Moscow

A delegation from North Korea headed by Foreign Trade Minister Yun Jong Ho has arrived in Moscow, Alexander Kozlov, the chairman of the intergovernmental commission on cooperation between Russia and North Korea, said on Wednesday.

"Today, we received a large delegation of North Korea, headed by Minister of Foreign Economic Affairs Yun Jong Ho. He and I are co-chairs of the intergovernmental Russian-Korean commission," Kozlov wrote on Telegram, adding that the delegation will stay for several days.In November 2024, the Russian delegation headed by Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov arrived in the North Korean capital to take part in the intergovernmental committee for cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology.On July 25, 2024, the Russian military delegation headed by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in North Korea for a visit.

