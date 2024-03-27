https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/upgraded-supersonic-onyx-missile-gets-boost-from-new-active-homing-head-1117576364.html

Upgraded Supersonic Onyx Missile Gets Boost From New Active Homing Head

Upgraded Supersonic Onyx Missile Gets Boost From New Active Homing Head

Sputnik International

The Onyx supersonic cruise missile, part of the Bastion coastal missile system, has been modernized based on the experience of a special military operation.

2024-03-27T08:33+0000

2024-03-27T08:33+0000

2024-03-27T08:33+0000

military

ukrainian armed forces

onyx missiles

russia

missile

ballistic missile

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107690/40/1076904003_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_9374f5c418707b354b56a4a043e53330.jpg

The Onyx supersonic cruise missile, part of the Bastion coastal missile system, has been modernized based on experience from the special military operation. According to a source in the Russian defense industry, the new missile is capable of hitting ground targets with great accuracy.The recently upgraded missiles now feature new active homing heads, enabling them to accurately target ground objects belonging to the Ukrainian military. Recent developments have showcased this improved capability. Furthermore, work is underway to bolster the Onyx missiles' resilience against electronic warfare, ensuring even greater precision when targeting enemy assets.Earlier reports stated that the range of the Onyx missiles would be extended to 1,000 kilometers. Work on enhancing this capability is in full swing right now. In 2021, it was announced that the Onyx system underwent modernization, allowing for the integration of various carriers, transitioning from its original role as an anti-ship missile to a more versatile universal missile system. This upgrade enables the use of Onyx missiles from surface ships, submarines, land-based platforms, and air carriers. Furthermore, the modernized Onyx missile system now has the capability to engage targets both at sea and on land, marking a significant development within the Strategic Air Defense Forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/onyx-characteristics-of-russias-unstoppable-missile-1112115543.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

modernized supersonic onyx, onyx missile, special military operation