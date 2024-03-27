https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/upgraded-supersonic-onyx-missile-gets-boost-from-new-active-homing-head-1117576364.html
Upgraded Supersonic Onyx Missile Gets Boost From New Active Homing Head
The Onyx supersonic cruise missile, part of the Bastion coastal missile system, has been modernized based on the experience of a special military operation.
2024-03-27T08:33+0000
2024-03-27T08:33+0000
2024-03-27T08:33+0000
russia
The Onyx anti-ship missile, commissioned in 2002, boasts an impressive over-the-horizon firing range. Utilizing the "shot-forget" principle, it is effective in electronic warfare conditions and features a reduced radar signature. The upgraded Onyx-M version has the capability to hit targets as far as 800 kilometers away.
The Onyx supersonic cruise missile, part of the Bastion coastal missile system, has been modernized based on experience from the special military operation. According to a source in the Russian defense industry, the new missile
is capable of hitting ground targets with great accuracy.
The recently upgraded missiles now feature new active homing heads, enabling them to accurately target ground objects belonging to the Ukrainian military. Recent developments have showcased this improved capability. Furthermore, work is underway to bolster the Onyx missiles' resilience against electronic warfare, ensuring even greater precision when targeting enemy assets.
Earlier reports stated that the range of the Onyx missiles would be extended to 1,000 kilometers. Work on enhancing this capability is in full swing right now. In 2021, it was announced that the Onyx system underwent modernization, allowing for the integration of various carriers, transitioning from its original role as an anti-ship missile to a more versatile universal missile system. This upgrade enables the use of Onyx missiles from surface ships, submarines, land-based platforms, and air carriers.
Furthermore, the modernized Onyx missile system now has the capability to engage targets both at sea and on land, marking a significant development within the Strategic Air Defense Forces.