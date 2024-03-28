https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/csto-aims-to-expand-participation-in-peacekeeping-initiatives---secretary-general-1117594537.html

CSTO Aims to Expand Participation in Peacekeeping Initiatives - Secretary General

CSTO Aims to Expand Participation in Peacekeeping Initiatives - Secretary General

Sputnik International

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) aims to expand participation in peacekeeping initiatives beyond the organization’s area of responsibility, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov said.

2024-03-28T01:01+0000

2024-03-28T01:01+0000

2024-03-28T01:01+0000

csto

collective security treaty organization (csto)

world

armenia

imangali tasmagambetov

kyrgyzstan

russia

belarus

tajikistan

kazakhstan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1c/1117594375_0:113:2942:1767_1920x0_80_0_0_18578787c7e4d06aa5f3831a90ba13ab.jpg

“The organization traditionally pays special attention to the peacekeeping track.... The CSTO aims to expand participation in peacekeeping initiatives outside of the organization’s area of responsibility as well. Close interaction with influential international organizations is necessary here," Tasmagambetov told the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) magazine.Moreover, the possibility of the enlargement of the CSTO is not ruled out, the need for political and military alliances is increasing significantly, the CSTO secretary general stressed.The CSTO is a regional security alliance of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.The secretary general did not rule out that a kind of driver in the enlargement of the organization or the emergence of new cooperation formats within the CSTO will be peacekeeping activities, the need for which in the foreseeable future, unfortunately, will only increase.Armenia has not recently participated in the work of the CSTO Secretariat, but the Secretariat has not received any official statements from Yerevan on the suspension of its membership, CSTO Secretary General clarified.He added that the CSTO secretariat works in strict compliance with the regulations and procedures adopted in the organization.The CSTO is a regional security alliance of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/csto-receives-no-notices-from-yerevan-on-membership-suspension-1116935206.html

armenia

kyrgyzstan

russia

belarus

tajikistan

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

csto, anti-nato, non-nato, russian allies, allies of russia, russia has allies, csto supports russia, csto vs nato, csto better than nato, csto stronger than nato