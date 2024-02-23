International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/csto-receives-no-notices-from-yerevan-on-membership-suspension-1116935206.html
CSTO Receives No Notices From Yerevan on Membership Suspension
CSTO Receives No Notices From Yerevan on Membership Suspension
The Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) Secretariat told Sputnik on Friday that it had not received any notices from Yerevan on the suspension of its CSTO membership
2024-02-23T08:26+0000
2024-02-23T08:26+0000
military
nikol pashinyan
yerevan
armenia
csto
collective security treaty organization (csto)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116934834_0:40:3072:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_f30842652eb21e7f18efd8367e6a7295.jpg
Earlier on Friday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the Collective Security Treaty on Armenia had not been implemented and that Yerevan had suspended its participation in the CSTO. Commenting on the suspension of Armenia'a participation in the organization, the prime minister noted that the Collective Security Treaty was not implemented in relation to Yerevan, particularly back in 2021-2022, and the country [Armenia] could not ignore this fact.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/joint-csto-air-defense-system-de-facto-created---shoigu-1115215142.html
yerevan
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116934834_120:0:2851:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29b61de9b82983c4083471f06fccd033.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
collective security treaty organization, what is csto, what countries are in csto, csto members, what does csto do, armenia in csto
collective security treaty organization, what is csto, what countries are in csto, csto members, what does csto do, armenia in csto

CSTO Receives No Notices From Yerevan on Membership Suspension

08:26 GMT 23.02.2024
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabankCombat Brotherhood joint strategic military exercise of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)
Combat Brotherhood joint strategic military exercise of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2024
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) Secretariat told Sputnik on Friday that it had not received any notices from Yerevan on the suspension of its CSTO membership.
Earlier on Friday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the Collective Security Treaty on Armenia had not been implemented and that Yerevan had suspended its participation in the CSTO.
"To date, the CSTO Secretariat has not received any notices from Yerevan on the suspension of its CSTO membership. As for the thesis on the participation freezing, it seems that we are talking about Armenia’s non-participation in a number of events that have been held by the organization recently," the secretariat said.
Военнослужащие во время учений ОДКБ Нерушимое братство на полигоне Эдельвейс в Иссык-Кульской области в Киргизии - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2023
Military
Joint CSTO Air Defense System De Facto Created - Shoigu
26 November 2023, 12:02 GMT
Commenting on the suspension of Armenia'a participation in the organization, the prime minister noted that the Collective Security Treaty was not implemented in relation to Yerevan, particularly back in 2021-2022, and the country [Armenia] could not ignore this fact.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization is a military alliance consisting of six countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. The organization aims to promote regional security and stability, as well as to coordinate joint military efforts. The organization has participated in several peacekeeping missions and joint military exercises.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала