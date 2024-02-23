https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/csto-receives-no-notices-from-yerevan-on-membership-suspension-1116935206.html

CSTO Receives No Notices From Yerevan on Membership Suspension

The Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) Secretariat told Sputnik on Friday that it had not received any notices from Yerevan on the suspension of its CSTO membership

Earlier on Friday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the Collective Security Treaty on Armenia had not been implemented and that Yerevan had suspended its participation in the CSTO. Commenting on the suspension of Armenia'a participation in the organization, the prime minister noted that the Collective Security Treaty was not implemented in relation to Yerevan, particularly back in 2021-2022, and the country [Armenia] could not ignore this fact.

