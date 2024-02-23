CSTO Receives No Notices From Yerevan on Membership Suspension
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) Secretariat told Sputnik on Friday that it had not received any notices from Yerevan on the suspension of its CSTO membership.
Earlier on Friday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the Collective Security Treaty on Armenia had not been implemented and that Yerevan had suspended its participation in the CSTO.
❗️ Armenia is "suspending" its membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) February 22, 2024
"To date, the CSTO Secretariat has not received any notices from Yerevan on the suspension of its CSTO membership. As for the thesis on the participation freezing, it seems that we are talking about Armenia’s non-participation in a number of events that have been held by the organization recently," the secretariat said.
Commenting on the suspension of Armenia'a participation in the organization, the prime minister noted that the Collective Security Treaty was not implemented in relation to Yerevan, particularly back in 2021-2022, and the country [Armenia] could not ignore this fact.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization is a military alliance consisting of six countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. The organization aims to promote regional security and stability, as well as to coordinate joint military efforts. The organization has participated in several peacekeeping missions and joint military exercises.