Israeli Strike in Southern Lebanon Kills 4, Injures 6 People - Reports

At least four people have been killed and another six have been injured in an Israeli strike on a cafe in the southern Lebanese city of Naqoura, Al Mayadeen broadcaster has reported.

2024-03-28

2024-03-28T03:14+0000

2024-03-28T03:14+0000

The victims of the attack have been taken to the Lebanese-Italian Hospital in the city of Tyre, where dozens of citizens have donated their blood for those in need, the report said on Wednesday.A local source told Sputnik that the strike had been launched from a drone, and the cafe has suffered damage. He added that ambulances have been evacuating the wounded to hospitals in Tyre. Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah has been exchanging airstrikes with Israel since October 2023, as the situation in the region deteriorated dramatically after Israel announced a military operation against Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Lebanese Foreign Ministry has said some 100,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in southern Lebanon because of Israel's shelling. Israel has also said that about 80,000 residents of northern Israel have found themselves in a similar situation.

