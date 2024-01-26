https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/economic-political-repercussions-icj-ruling-may-entail-dire-consequences-for-israel-1116419415.html

'Economic, Political Repercussions': ICJ Ruling May Entail Dire Consequences for Israel

'Economic, Political Repercussions': ICJ Ruling May Entail Dire Consequences for Israel

The International Court of Justice released its long awaited ruling Friday in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.

2024-01-26T21:43+0000

2024-01-26T21:43+0000

2024-01-26T21:43+0000

palestine-israel conflict

genocide

analysis

humanitarian catastrophe

humanitarian disaster

humanitarian crisis

international court of justice

israel

israel-gaza conflict

israel defense forces (idf)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116419545_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_49fb4069f0537af70cdc4e7455f35bcb.jpg

The International Court of Justice released its long awaited ruling Friday in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.The court on its own possesses no power to hold Israel to account, and it did not make a decision on whether Israel’s contested actions in the Gaza Strip are genocidal. However, it did determine that sufficient cause exists to order Israel to take all measures to prevent genocide. The court ordered Israel to appear before judges again in a month's time to report on its implementation of the recommended measures.Beirut-based journalist Esteban Carrillo returned to Sputnik’s Fault Lines program with hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul to break down the decision as it was released.Still, Carrillo noted that Israel often ignores world opinion and discounts measures taken against it in the international arena, such as when the Soviet Union led a 1975 effort in the United Nations to declare that Zionism is a form of racism and racial discrimination.However, host Jamarl Thomas noted the significant “moral weight” the decision carries as Carillo insisted Israel “did not refute any of the evidence, they did not disprove any of the South African evidence.”Amidst a rapidly emerging multipolar world order, Carillo suggested Global South countries and their allies may enforce material consequences against Israel for their actions in Gaza, where 70% of the more than 26,000 deaths are said to be of women and children.“Economically, Israel is already facing dire consequences,” Carillo claimed. “Its ports are empty, its workforce is completely depleted, and, among other things, their currency is on the downward trend. So if you add on top of these, as you said, the moral weight of committing genocide and then more than likely not stopping, how are nations not aligned with the US, why would they continue dealing with Israel? Where is the benefit?”Israel also continues to face economic repercussions as a result of the effective blockade in the Red Sea enforced by the Houthi movement in Yemen. Despite Yemen’s status as one of the poorest countries in the Middle East, Yeminis have demonstrated strong support for the Palestinian cause, with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets to protest US and UK-led retaliatory strikes in the country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/genocide-becomes-functional-when-israel-us-deny-palestinian-existence---academic-1115335342.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/gaza-hospital-missile-blast-leaves-trail-of-blood--tears-1114278410.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/houthis-brush-off-us-threats-vow-to-intensify-anti-israeli-ops-if-gaza-conflict-not-halted-1115767590.html

israel

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

international court of justice, ethnic clenthing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths