Joint Drills of China, Iran, Russia Essential for Regional Security - Defense Ministry
Joint exercises of the naval forces of China, Iran and Russia strengthen cooperation between the three nations and play an important role for regional maritime security, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday
The navies of the three countries held the drills, titled "Maritime Security Belt-2024", from March 11-15 in the Gulf of Oman. The drills were aimed at practicing safety in maritime economic activities, including the liberation of a ship captured by pirates, the Russian Defense Ministry said. It was the sixth time the drills were held. The spokesman also declared the readiness of Beijing to "develop maritime security cooperation and contacts with all parties, and to make new and greater contributions to the maintenance of regional peace and stability."
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Joint exercises of the naval forces of China, Iran and Russia strengthen cooperation between the three nations and play an important role for regional maritime security, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday.
The navies of the three countries held the drills
, titled "Maritime Security Belt-2024"
, from March 11-15
in the Gulf of Oman
. The drills were aimed at practicing safety in maritime economic activities, including the liberation of a ship captured by pirates, the Russian Defense Ministry said. It was the sixth time the drills were held.
"China, Iran and Russia have so far conducted numerous joint maritime exercises that are important for strengthening cooperation and interaction between the navies of the three countries and joint safeguarding of regional maritime security," Wu told a briefing.
The spokesman also declared the readiness of Beijing to "develop maritime security cooperation and contacts with all parties, and to make new and greater contributions to the maintenance of regional peace and stability
."