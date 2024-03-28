https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/joint-drills-of-china-iran-russia-essential-for-regional-security---defense-ministry-1117615980.html

Joint Drills of China, Iran, Russia Essential for Regional Security - Defense Ministry

Joint Drills of China, Iran, Russia Essential for Regional Security - Defense Ministry

Joint exercises of the naval forces of China, Iran and Russia strengthen cooperation between the three nations and play an important role for regional maritime security, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday

The navies of the three countries held the drills, titled "Maritime Security Belt-2024", from March 11-15 in the Gulf of Oman. The drills were aimed at practicing safety in maritime economic activities, including the liberation of a ship captured by pirates, the Russian Defense Ministry said. It was the sixth time the drills were held. The spokesman also declared the readiness of Beijing to "develop maritime security cooperation and contacts with all parties, and to make new and greater contributions to the maintenance of regional peace and stability."

