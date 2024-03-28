https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/kremlin-calls-provoking-ukraine-to-fight-until-last-man-dominant-approach-in-europe-1117602149.html

Goading Ukraine to Fight to the Last Man: Kremlin Names Europe’s Dominating Policy

The approach of provoking Kiev to "fight until the last Ukrainian" dominates in Europe, nothing has changed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We see different points of view, with different nuances, in the European political establishment. They have different attitudes towards the topic of the Ukrainian conflict and the need to continue to increase the degree of involvement of European capitals in this conflict ... At the same time, this does not change the dominant approach in Europe about the need to provoke and encourage Ukraine to fight until the last Ukrainian," Peskov told reporters.Good personal relations between leaders solved difficult issues in the past, but now European leaders have no such will, Kremlin spokesman said.In an interview with tdpa news agency earlier this week, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said that his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin may play a role in the negotiation process on the conflict in Ukraine.French President Emmanuel Macron currently has the most radical position on the conflict in Ukraine when compared to other European leaders, Peskov added.Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's about a possibility of peace talks on Ukraine, that Moscow is monitoring such details, but this does not change the whole picture.Earlier in the day, Scholz said that several countries and Ukraine are discussing the possibility of initiatives that could lead to a peace process in the Ukrainian conflict.Russian President Vladimir Putin’s agenda does not include a trip to Belgorod for now, Peskov added.Vladimir Putin has an invitation to visit Vietnam, but the date of the trip has not been determined yet, Dmitry Peskov said.“The president has a valid invitation to visit Vietnam, and the date of such a trip will be agreed upon. They have not yet been agreed upon. Work will continue through diplomatic channels,” Peskov told reporters.The Vietnamnet news agency has reported that Putin has accepted the invitation to visit Vietnam in the near future.

