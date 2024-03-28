Goading Ukraine to Fight to the Last Man: Kremlin Names Europe’s Dominating Policy
10:02 GMT 28.03.2024 (Updated: 11:03 GMT 28.03.2024)
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaThe Moscow Kremlin.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The approach of provoking Kiev to "fight until the last Ukrainian" dominates in Europe, nothing has changed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"We see different points of view, with different nuances, in the European political establishment. They have different attitudes towards the topic of the Ukrainian conflict and the need to continue to increase the degree of involvement of European capitals in this conflict ... At the same time, this does not change the dominant approach in Europe about the need to provoke and encourage Ukraine to fight until the last Ukrainian," Peskov told reporters.
Good personal relations between leaders solved difficult issues in the past, but now European leaders have no such will, Kremlin spokesman said.
"Good constructive relations on a personal level can always help resolve interstate issues. This has been repeatedly proven by both former chancellor Schroeder and Russian president Putin. At the time when Schroeder was at the head of his country, this helped resolve the most difficult issues and ensure forward movement in the development of bilateral relations. Unfortunately, now we do not see such political will among current politicians and do not hear such words from them," Peskov told reporters.
In an interview with tdpa news agency earlier this week, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said that his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin may play a role in the negotiation process on the conflict in Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron currently has the most radical position on the conflict in Ukraine when compared to other European leaders, Peskov added.
"But at the same time, we see that in this case, President Macron probably takes the most radical position, as he is the initiator of the discussion about the need to send foreign military contingents to Ukraine, we are closely monitoring this whole story," Peskov told reporters.
Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's about a possibility of peace talks on Ukraine, that Moscow is monitoring such details, but this does not change the whole picture.
"All of them are united by the declared political will to support Ukraine to the extent possible until the very end. We are monitoring all these details most carefully, it does not change the essence of what is happening, Germany is already pretty involved in the conflict," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russian advisers are not partaking in this discussions.
Earlier in the day, Scholz said that several countries and Ukraine are discussing the possibility of initiatives that could lead to a peace process in the Ukrainian conflict.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s agenda does not include a trip to Belgorod for now, Peskov added.
“No, a trip to Belgorod is not in the president’s plans for now,” the spokesman told reporters.
Vladimir Putin has an invitation to visit Vietnam, but the date of the trip has not been determined yet, Dmitry Peskov said.
“The president has a valid invitation to visit Vietnam, and the date of such a trip will be agreed upon. They have not yet been agreed upon. Work will continue through diplomatic channels,” Peskov told reporters.
The Vietnamnet news agency has reported that Putin has accepted the invitation to visit Vietnam in the near future.