https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/ukraine-tortures-russian-prisoners-of-war-in-2023-2024---unhrc-1117594220.html

Ukraine Tortures Russian Prisoners of War in 2023-2024 - UNHRC

Ukraine Tortures Russian Prisoners of War in 2023-2024 - UNHRC

Sputnik International

Russian prisoners of war have been tortured in Ukraine between December 2023 and February 2024, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said.

2024-03-28T03:20+0000

2024-03-28T03:20+0000

2024-03-28T03:22+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine crisis

ukraine

russia

un human rights office (ohchr)

humanitarian crisis

humanitarian disaster

humanitarian catastrophe

humanitarian relief

humanitarian issues

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1c/1117595298_0:0:2900:1631_1920x0_80_0_0_b76639d1ec217cf062726628bc7d59b0.jpg

The employees of the OHCHR visited 44 Russian prisoners of war in Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov, Lvov, Nikolayev, Sumy, Vinnitsa and Zaporozhye regions of Ukraine from December 2023 to February 2024.Ukrainian authorities do not sufficiently prosecute those responsible for torture, violence against civilians and prisoners of war, the OHCHR said. These results show a lack of progress in the investigation and prosecution of such violations, the OHCHR said.The Russian-speaking minority in Ukraine is subjected to discriminatory treatment in comparison to other linguistic minorities that speak EU languages, the OHCHR stressed.OHCHR examined the law adopted by the Parliament of Ukraine on December 8, which amends a number of legislative acts related to the rights of national minorities.Ukrainian authorities continued intimidating the priests and worshipers of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from December 2023 to February 2024, the OHCHR pointrd out..

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/russian-forces-urge-ukrainians-to-surrender-1116401779.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine crisis, ukraine, russia, un human rights office (ohchr), humanitarian crisis, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian relief, humanitarian issues