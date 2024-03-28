https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/macrons-proposed-escalation-in-ukraine-risks-nuclear-annihilation--experts-1117595458.html

Macron’s Proposed Escalation in Ukraine Risks ‘Nuclear Annihilation’ – Experts

French President Emmanuel Macron has dramatically raised the stakes of Western intervention in the Ukraine proxy war. A group of former intelligence professionals say he’s risking the world as we know it.

Independent media outlet Consortium News published a memo from the group Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity this week warning of the consequences of French President Emmanuel Macron’s increasing bellicosity towards Russia.“France is reportedly preparing to dispatch a force of some 2,000 troops – roughly a reinforced brigade built around an armored battalion and two mechanized battalions, with supporting logistical, engineering, and artillery troops attached – into Ukraine sometime in the not-so-distant future,” the article reads. “This would be introducing combat troops of a NATO country into a theater of war, making them ‘lawful targets’ under the Law of War.”Former US security analyst David Oualaalou joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program on Wednesday to discuss the sobering memo and Macron’s perilous descent into madness.“France is saying all this because they wanted to show that we still matter after being kicked out of Africa,” Oualaalou added – the European power has recently been expelled by Niger, Burkina-Faso, and other former colonies. “In the case of Ukraine, that's a different ballgame altogether and Russia is not going to tolerate that.”The analyst noted Macron has received pushback over the plan within his government and throughout Europe.A dramatic scene unfolded over the Barents Sea Tuesday as a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet escorted the bombers away from the country’s border. The Russian defense ministry released a statement confirming their response to the inflammatory act.“To me personally it looks nothing more than specifically a provocation,” said Oualaalou of the event. “What are we provoking the Russians for, given we already have tensions with Russia? Why are we escalating this to the point of sending a bomber near Russia's border? And not [just any] type, that's the B-1… those are the major ones.”Oualaalou saw Macron’s threatened intervention in the Donbass conflict in a similar light.“Should this move forward it's not going to bode well for the French soldiers,” he warned. “And it's just going to add more fuel… to the fire.”It appears the French public would also reject Macron’s proposed escalatory move. A recent poll found 68% of French people believe his comments about sending Western troops to Ukraine were “wrong.”It wouldn’t be the first time the French president has defied public opinion. Large street protests have been common after the former banker rose to power in 2017, with citizens rejecting his raising of the retirement age and attacks on labor rights.The controversial head of state sometimes appears to see himself as a monarch, once publicly musing that France needs a king as its leader. If he continues to rule like one, he should take care to ensure he doesn’t go out like one.

